Big Mama - Album by Latto

Latto is entering a new era with the release of Big Mama. This marks her fourth official studio album and what she’s described online as her "retirement album." The project also arrives during one of the biggest moments of her career and personal life, following her pregnancy reveal earlier this year and relationship with 21 Savage. The Atlanta rapper has continued building anticipation with singles like “GOMF” featuring GloRilla while teasing a more personal and reflective side throughout the album’s rollout. Between motherhood, viral headlines, and her continued dominance in rap, Big Mama feels positioned as one of Latto’s most defining releases yet.