Big Mama - Album by Latto

BY Tallie Spencer
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Latto's 'Big Mama' finally arrives.

Latto is entering a new era with the release of Big Mama. This marks her fourth official studio album and what she’s described online as her "retirement album." The project also arrives during one of the biggest moments of her career and personal life, following her pregnancy reveal earlier this year and relationship with 21 Savage. The Atlanta rapper has continued building anticipation with singles like “GOMF” featuring GloRilla while teasing a more personal and reflective side throughout the album’s rollout. Between motherhood, viral headlines, and her continued dominance in rap, Big Mama feels positioned as one of Latto’s most defining releases yet.

Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Big Mama

Tracklist For Big Mama
  1. Business & Personal (Intro)
  2. Get Money Girl
  3. GOMF (feat. GloRilla)
  4. Chrome Heart Diaper Bag
  5. Okayyy
  6. Hostage
  7. Death Row
  8. Onnat
  9. Gimme Dat
  10. Fallin’
  11. Need Luv 2
  12. Make Me
  13. Naked
  14. Anxious
  15. 4L
  16. Daddy’s Girl Interlude
  17. Somebody
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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