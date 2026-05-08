Latto Reveals She's Retiring After Her Next Album "Big Mama"

Latto is looking forward to motherhood ahead of the release of her new album Big Mama, and it seems like she's thinking about a whole lot more. Via Twitter today (Friday, May 8), she revealed the upcoming project will be her last.

"5/29 My retirement album Thank you for everything," the Columbus native shared. This immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many hoping this isn't the case. Others, however, criticized the announcement as just a marketing tactic, doubting she's really hanging up the mic. A few fans also slammed the decision if it's really happening, but we'll have to wait to see for sure. After all, semi-retirements and backtracks are not unheard of in hip-hop.

If Latto really is dropping the mic one last time, though, what is she leaving fans with after her departure? A compelling, successful, and dominant rap career across a decade. She started on the Rap Game reality TV competition from Jermaine Dupri (winning its first season in 2016), got a XXL Freshman Class nod in 2020 after the success of "B***h From Da Souf," and grew into one of mainstream hip-hop's most dominant, acclaimed, and consistent hit-makers through the 2020s.

Latto's Albums

Big Mama's previous albums include the 2020 debut studio LP Queen Of Da Souf, 2022's 777 with the hit single "Big Energy," and the 2024 record Sugar Honey Iced Tea. With Big Mama on the way, fans hope this is her best body of work yet and, if she doesn't change her mind, a fulfilling and powerful send-off ahead of whatever's next in her life and career.

Amid all this ruckus, there are more dramatic updates for Latto beyond retirement. Her collaboration with GloRilla for this upcoming album, "GOMF," resulted in some call-outs from Glo's sister over perceived disses.