Latto Reveals She's Retiring After Her Next Album "Big Mama"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Latto Retiring After Next Album Big Mama
Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto sits courtside at a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Latto went from hip-hop reality TV to the XXL Freshman Class and later mainstream rap stardom over the past decade... Is this really goodbye?

Latto is looking forward to motherhood ahead of the release of her new album Big Mama, and it seems like she's thinking about a whole lot more. Via Twitter today (Friday, May 8), she revealed the upcoming project will be her last.

"5/29 My retirement album Thank you for everything," the Columbus native shared. This immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many hoping this isn't the case. Others, however, criticized the announcement as just a marketing tactic, doubting she's really hanging up the mic. A few fans also slammed the decision if it's really happening, but we'll have to wait to see for sure. After all, semi-retirements and backtracks are not unheard of in hip-hop.

If Latto really is dropping the mic one last time, though, what is she leaving fans with after her departure? A compelling, successful, and dominant rap career across a decade. She started on the Rap Game reality TV competition from Jermaine Dupri (winning its first season in 2016), got a XXL Freshman Class nod in 2020 after the success of "B***h From Da Souf," and grew into one of mainstream hip-hop's most dominant, acclaimed, and consistent hit-makers through the 2020s.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

Latto's Albums

Big Mama's previous albums include the 2020 debut studio LP Queen Of Da Souf, 2022's 777 with the hit single "Big Energy," and the 2024 record Sugar Honey Iced Tea. With Big Mama on the way, fans hope this is her best body of work yet and, if she doesn't change her mind, a fulfilling and powerful send-off ahead of whatever's next in her life and career.

Amid all this ruckus, there are more dramatic updates for Latto beyond retirement. Her collaboration with GloRilla for this upcoming album, "GOMF," resulted in some call-outs from Glo's sister over perceived disses.

On the topic of drama, Latto's romantic life is also under scrutiny. While neither she nor 21 Savage have explicitly confirmed he's the father of her child, all signs point to this being the case. So with every little detail, fans are forming an uproar. Given this retirement news, we're sure they'll have much more to say.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 BET Awards - Show Music Latto Teases Some Major Details Of Her Forthcoming Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"
Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations New Song Music Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song
Latto Twerks Pregnant Mariah The Scientist Show Music Latto Twerks While Pregnant During Guest Slot At Mariah The Scientist Show
21 Savage Latto Pregnancy Music 21 Savage Breaks His Silence On Latto’s Pregnancy Announcement
Comments 0