Last week, Latto finally confirmed fans' suspicions by announcing that she's pregnant with her first child. The femcee has all but confirmed that 21 Savage is the father, and now, it looks like he's weighed in on the big news. Recently, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to show love to his boo's latest PAPER Magazine cover. "Big Mama Not The Little 1," he captioned it, as seen in a post by The Neighborhood Talk.

Needless to say, social media users couldn't be happier for the duo. They're making their feelings known in the comments section. "That's what I'm talking bout shut them allegations down babyyy ‼️‼️‼️," one user writes. "The fact that we knew since day they were with each other … We need to work for the CIA," another claims. Someone else simply says, "I’m so happy for her."

A baby isn't all Latto has on the way, however. She's also currently gearing up to drop her fourth studio album, Big Mama. The project is slated for release on May 29 and will follow the femcee's 2024 LP, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Is 21 Savage Married?

While most are glad to see the 27-year-old embracing the next chapter of her life, others have a major problem with it. This is largely due to the fact that 21 Savage is allegedly still married to the mother of two of his kids, Keyanna Joseph. Joseph allegedly liked Latto's album announcement on Instagram a few days back, leaving it unclear exactly where she stands in all of this.

Le'Veon Bell even hopped on Twitter/X to throw some serious shade after hearing that the former Rap Game star is expecting. "Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT," he wrote. "And that’s who today’s women look up to? We’re doomed."