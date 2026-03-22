Latto Steps Out With Baby Bump For The First Time Since "Big Mama" Reveal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Latto Flaunts Big Mama Showing Off Baby Bump Hawks
Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto sits courtside at a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Latto is dropping her new album "Big Mama" later this year, and announced she's expecting a child with 21 Savage.

Latto has kept her foot on the gas ever since blowing up in the late 2010s, and this new era might be her most significant yet. Her new album Big Mama comes out later this year, and she also announced she's expecting a child. It's all but confirmed that 21 Savage is the father, based on various strong hints and the earlier confirmation of their relationship on the Atlanta femcee's behalf.

Speaking of ATL, she popped out for the Atlanta Hawks home game against the Golden State Warriors last night (Saturday, March 21). It marks the first time the 27-year-old has been in public with her baby bump, and her sister Brooklyn Nikole accompanied her.

As shared by the Hawks on their Instagram page, the two posed up for some pictures, in which Latto's belly slightly pops out of her white top. They also shared a moment with the Harry the Hawk mascot. Many fans expressed happiness for the mother-to-be in the comments, speculating that she's very pleased with being able to go out in public now without much of a fuss.

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When Did 21 Savage Get Married?

However, this pregnancy announcement also raised some questions around Latto and 21 Savage's relationship. Fans remembered how 21 reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 after his visa case, positing that there may be some more contentious dynamics at play. However, Joseph reportedly liked the announcement post on Instagram, so that doesn't seem to be the case.

Neither artist has commented on this matter at press time, and we will see if they choose to clear this up at any point. Some fans still think folks need more explicit confirmation on all these matters, but the hints continue to add up.

In any case, Big Mama comes out on May 29 of this year, and its "Business & Personal" single is leading the rollout. In the music video, fans caught various strong allusions to Savage being the father, as well as other compelling details surrounding Latto's recent updates.

At least now she can finally enter a public space without spoiling the reveal. Rumors have flown around for a while, and that weight has come off the lyricist's shoulders.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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