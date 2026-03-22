Latto Steps Out With Baby Bump For The First Time Since "Big Mama" Reveal

Latto has kept her foot on the gas ever since blowing up in the late 2010s, and this new era might be her most significant yet. Her new album Big Mama comes out later this year, and she also announced she's expecting a child. It's all but confirmed that 21 Savage is the father, based on various strong hints and the earlier confirmation of their relationship on the Atlanta femcee's behalf.

Speaking of ATL, she popped out for the Atlanta Hawks home game against the Golden State Warriors last night (Saturday, March 21). It marks the first time the 27-year-old has been in public with her baby bump, and her sister Brooklyn Nikole accompanied her.

As shared by the Hawks on their Instagram page, the two posed up for some pictures, in which Latto's belly slightly pops out of her white top. They also shared a moment with the Harry the Hawk mascot. Many fans expressed happiness for the mother-to-be in the comments, speculating that she's very pleased with being able to go out in public now without much of a fuss.

When Did 21 Savage Get Married?

However, this pregnancy announcement also raised some questions around Latto and 21 Savage's relationship. Fans remembered how 21 reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 after his visa case, positing that there may be some more contentious dynamics at play. However, Joseph reportedly liked the announcement post on Instagram, so that doesn't seem to be the case.

Neither artist has commented on this matter at press time, and we will see if they choose to clear this up at any point. Some fans still think folks need more explicit confirmation on all these matters, but the hints continue to add up.

In any case, Big Mama comes out on May 29 of this year, and its "Business & Personal" single is leading the rollout. In the music video, fans caught various strong allusions to Savage being the father, as well as other compelling details surrounding Latto's recent updates.