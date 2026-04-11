Latto Twerks While Pregnant During Guest Slot At Mariah The Scientist Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Latto Twerks Pregnant Mariah The Scientist Show
Latto opens for Lizzo at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. © Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Latto popped out for her first pregnant performance alongside Mariah The Scientist after showing off a lavish baby shower.

Latto and Mariah The Scientist are big fans of each other, so it's no wonder their personal and artistic solidarity would result in some joint performances. The former joined the latter's Hearts Sold Separately tour in Atlanta last night (Friday, April 10) and popped out with her belly bump to perform while pregnant for the first time.

During Big Mama's rendition of the track of the same nickname, she twerked and showed off strong knees while keeping her composure and performing the track through. This impressed many fans online and in the crowd, with others expressing more physical concern or criticizing her for popping out during her pregnancy in the first place.

Latto recently showed off baby shower gifts from a lot of different celebrity friends, and it looks like she's well along in her motherhood journey. This joins some other public pop-outs such as her attending an Atlanta Hawks NBA game last month. But of course, this is the most consequential one yet.

Hopefully the Columbus native has a great rest of her pregnancy. Whether or not she stays home or hits the road for special occasions is another story, but that's for her to decide on her own.

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Who Is Latto Having A Baby With?

Latto has all but explicitly confirmed that the father of her child is 21 Savage. They had relationship rumors swirling around them for a long time, which she seemed to confirm some time before the pregnancy announcement. Many details in the "Business & Personal" music video, Savage's social media activity, and other bits of evidence and information strongly point to the Slaughter Gang CEO being the father. But still, fans on the gossip train wouldn't mind a more explicit confirmation.

That's also because of 21 Savage's relationship status concerning Latto. Many folks scrutinized his reported marriage to Keyanna Joseph in 2020 after his visa case. But she seemed to support the announcement, so there aren't any explicit signs of bad blood or relationship drama.

Nevertheless, fans are happy to see Latto out and about ahead of her new album Big Mama and hope she stays safe and happy during her pregnancy. Clearly, it didn't overwhelm her onstage abilities.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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