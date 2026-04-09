Latto Flaunts Bougie Baby Shower Gifts From Sexyy Red, Usher & More

Latto is currently pregnant with her first child, and recently, she hosted a baby shower to celebrate. She took to social media yesterday (April 8) to show off some of the gifts she received at the event, making it apparent that her little one is already very loved. She flaunted a Gucci gift bag from Sexyy Red, diamond jewelry from G Herbo, a stroller from Usher and his wife Jenn, and more. "POV: "Yo baby got rich aunties & uncles," she captioned the video.

Latto shared the exciting news of her pregnancy last month in the music video for her song "Business & Personal (Intro)." It's the lead single off her upcoming fourth studio album, Big Mama, which is slated for release on May 29.

The femcee has all but confirmed that 21 Savage is her child's father. He hasn't publicly addressed the pregnancy directly, though he did show love to his boo's PAPER Magazine cover on his Instagram Story last month. In it, she poses with her growing bump on full display. "Big Mama Not The Little 1," he wrote.

Is 21 Savage Married?

While plenty of fans and peers are happy for the lovebirds, they've also fallen victim to quite a bit of criticism in recent months. This is largely due to the fact that 21 Savage is allegedly still married to the mother of two of his kids, Keyanna Joseph.

Joseph hasn't spoken out about her ex's relationship with Latto. She appears, however, to be at least somewhat supportive. She allegedly liked the femcee's album announcement on Instagram, leaving it unclear exactly where she stands in all of this.