21 Savage Allegedly Responds To GloRilla's Sister Dissing Latto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
21 Savage Responds GloRilla Sister Dissing Latto
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
GloRilla's sister Victoria Woods recently blasted 21 Savage's alleged boo Latto for working with Glo, who seemed to diss Woods on their song.

21 Savage still hasn't explicitly confirmed that he is expecting a child with Latto, despite all signs pointing to their romance and his father status. Whether it's baby shower footage, music video teases, or social media shoutouts, the alleged dots are there for fans to connect. They'd appreciate some more confirmation, though. With that in mind, many fans believe his recent Instagram Story post may have responded to this speculation. In fact, some fans suggest it might be a clap-back at Victoria Woods, the sister of GloRilla who recently dissed the pregnant femcee.

GloRilla's sister dissed Drake, Soulja Boy, Glo, and Big Mama for various reasons. Glo seemed to diss Woods on her new Latto collab "GOMF," Soulja provided a cameo in the music video, and Drizzy showed the song love on social media.

As for Savage's alleged response, The Shade Room caught his IG Story post from yesterday (Friday, May 1). "I really learn things about my life on here [three crying-laughing emojis]," he wrote. Victoria Woods had said the father of Latto's child wasn't claiming her publicly, presumably referring to 21. She doubled down on this by bringing up Savage's previous marriage to Keyanna Joseph, which fans still have questions about amid the femcee's pregnancy.

This isn't an explicit connection to GloRilla's sister's comments. But it may be a general response to all the speculation and gossip about 21 and Latto, indicating he's not breaking a sweat over presumptions.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Who Is Keyanna Joseph?

For those unaware, 21 Savage reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 following his visa case. Their exact timeline is unclear, but they reportedly share two sons. Joseph is a cosmetic entrepreneur, launching the Beauty By Nukee brand.

Keyanna Joseph reportedly liked Latto's pregnancy announcement, so it seems like there's no bad blood here. While 21 hasn't explicitly confirmed he's the father of Latto's child, he did shout her out on social media after the pregnancy and Big Mama album announcement.

This is all still in vague territory, but not enough for Internet sleuths to give up. We will see if either Savage or Latto speak out further about this soon.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
21 Savage Alleged Wife Reacts Latto Pregnancy Announcement Relationships 21 Savage's Alleged Wife Allegedly Reacts To Latto's Pregnancy Announcement
Who Is Keyanna Joseph Allegedly Married 21 Savage Relationships Who Is Keyanna Joseph? The Woman Allegedly Married To 21 Savage
Latto Baby Shower Gifts Music Latto Flaunts Bougie Baby Shower Gifts From Sexyy Red, Usher & More
LeVeon Bell Doesnt Understand Backlash Latto 21 Savage Shade Pop Culture Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Understand Backlash To Latto & 21 Savage Shade
Comments 0