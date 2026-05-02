21 Savage Allegedly Responds To GloRilla's Sister Dissing Latto

21 Savage still hasn't explicitly confirmed that he is expecting a child with Latto, despite all signs pointing to their romance and his father status. Whether it's baby shower footage, music video teases, or social media shoutouts, the alleged dots are there for fans to connect. They'd appreciate some more confirmation, though. With that in mind, many fans believe his recent Instagram Story post may have responded to this speculation. In fact, some fans suggest it might be a clap-back at Victoria Woods, the sister of GloRilla who recently dissed the pregnant femcee.

GloRilla's sister dissed Drake, Soulja Boy, Glo, and Big Mama for various reasons. Glo seemed to diss Woods on her new Latto collab "GOMF," Soulja provided a cameo in the music video, and Drizzy showed the song love on social media.

As for Savage's alleged response, The Shade Room caught his IG Story post from yesterday (Friday, May 1). "I really learn things about my life on here [three crying-laughing emojis]," he wrote. Victoria Woods had said the father of Latto's child wasn't claiming her publicly, presumably referring to 21. She doubled down on this by bringing up Savage's previous marriage to Keyanna Joseph, which fans still have questions about amid the femcee's pregnancy.

This isn't an explicit connection to GloRilla's sister's comments. But it may be a general response to all the speculation and gossip about 21 and Latto, indicating he's not breaking a sweat over presumptions.

Who Is Keyanna Joseph?

For those unaware, 21 Savage reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 following his visa case. Their exact timeline is unclear, but they reportedly share two sons. Joseph is a cosmetic entrepreneur, launching the Beauty By Nukee brand.

Keyanna Joseph reportedly liked Latto's pregnancy announcement, so it seems like there's no bad blood here. While 21 hasn't explicitly confirmed he's the father of Latto's child, he did shout her out on social media after the pregnancy and Big Mama album announcement.

This is all still in vague territory, but not enough for Internet sleuths to give up. We will see if either Savage or Latto speak out further about this soon.