GloRilla's Sister Blasts Drake, Latto & Soulja Boy Over "GOMF" Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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GloRilla Sister Blasts Drake Latto Soulja Boy GOMF Diss Track
Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; GloRilla arrives on the green carpet prior to an NBA Celebrity All-Star basketball game at Kia Forum. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Drake and Soulja Boy both showed love to GloRilla and Latto's "GOMF" track, which Glo's sister Victoria Woods was not happy with at all.

GloRilla has been clashing with her sister Victoria Woods ever since Victoria accused Glo of financially neglecting her and her family. Now, Woods called out her sister, Drake, Latto, and Soulja Boy over the new "GOMF" track which seems to diss her.

"Get out my face, h*e, begging for change, h*e / Get you a hustle and get that p***y out your face, h*e," Glo rapped on her feature for the Big Mama track "You could've been anything, it's a million ways to get paid, h*e / But you ain't s**t but a freaky stud that's laced, h*e [...] I heard she don't take care of her family, I would never / She need her own style, she always trying to copy the next b***h."

Per Livebitez on Instagram, Drizzy allegedly liked posts about the song on social media, whereas Soulja appeared in the "GOMF" music video. As such, Victoria Woods had smoke for all of them.

"F**k Drake, f**k Soulja Boy, f**k Latto, f**k Glo," Woods expressed in an online video. "Latto, you not even getting claimed in public by your baby daddy, b***h. H*e, you pregnant by a married man while you want to sit here and put Glo on a record. Both of y'all b***hes running behind Cardi B's crown y'all could never get or take on no day.

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GloRilla's Siblings

"Drake, b***h, you suing a motherf***er over dissing the s**t out you," she continued. "I thought it was good, I thought it was cool. Y'all write diss songs back to back. You's a b***h any motherf***ing way. 'Cause you mad 'cause Kendrick Lamar got on your a**. You want to sit here and 'applaud' Latto, b***h. Soulja Boy, your outfits still big as f**k ever since 'Youuuu!' And you lame as a motherf***er and can't rap. I'm coming for all y'all, f**k all y'all. Anybody who liked that motherf***ing song... Get like Cardi B... You and Latto could never be Cardi B. Y'all b***hes got to jump on a motherf***ing record together to try to get the type of views Cardi B get. Let's go. I'm done being nice, f**k that s**t."

Along with Victoria Woods, GloRilla reportedly has other siblings. She is reportedly the eighth of ten children.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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