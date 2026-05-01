GloRilla's Sister Blasts Drake, Latto & Soulja Boy Over "GOMF" Diss Track

"Get out my face, h*e, begging for change, h*e / Get you a hustle and get that p***y out your face, h*e," Glo rapped on her feature for the Big Mama track "You could've been anything, it's a million ways to get paid, h*e / But you ain't s**t but a freaky stud that's laced, h*e [...] I heard she don't take care of her family, I would never / She need her own style, she always trying to copy the next b***h."

Per Livebitez on Instagram, Drizzy allegedly liked posts about the song on social media, whereas Soulja appeared in the "GOMF" music video. As such, Victoria Woods had smoke for all of them.

"F**k Drake, f**k Soulja Boy, f**k Latto, f**k Glo," Woods expressed in an online video. "Latto, you not even getting claimed in public by your baby daddy, b***h. H*e, you pregnant by a married man while you want to sit here and put Glo on a record. Both of y'all b***hes running behind Cardi B's crown y'all could never get or take on no day.

GloRilla's Siblings

"Drake, b***h, you suing a motherf***er over dissing the s**t out you," she continued. "I thought it was good, I thought it was cool. Y'all write diss songs back to back. You's a b***h any motherf***ing way. 'Cause you mad 'cause Kendrick Lamar got on your a**. You want to sit here and 'applaud' Latto, b***h. Soulja Boy, your outfits still big as f**k ever since 'Youuuu!' And you lame as a motherf***er and can't rap. I'm coming for all y'all, f**k all y'all. Anybody who liked that motherf***ing song... Get like Cardi B... You and Latto could never be Cardi B. Y'all b***hes got to jump on a motherf***ing record together to try to get the type of views Cardi B get. Let's go. I'm done being nice, f**k that s**t."