GloRilla’s Sister Goes Off On Critics Amid Debate About Their Dad’s Bills

Last week, GloRilla was spotted enjoying the Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game alongside her father and her boyfriend, Brandon Ingram. Unfortunately, however, the wholesome outing has resulted in some new family drama. Glo's sister Victoria Woods took to Facebook upon seeing photos of the trio at the game, hinting that their father is struggling to make ends meet despite the femcee's success. “Bruh lights was just turned off a couple days ago but ok,” she wrote.

Woods' comment earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some thought she had a point, others were quick to call her out and question why she doesn't cover her dad's light bill herself. Today (April 6), she hopped online to address the latter group, making it clear that she stands by her original take.

“The f*** I look like paying this n**** light bill when he got online and lied on me to try to justify what y’all know was going on?" she asked, per The Shade Room Teens. "Y’all ain’t hear him on live lying on me? I had to come with receipts and prove everything."

Read More: GloRilla Debunks Pregnancy Rumors While Courtside At Grizzlies Game

GloRilla & Victoria Woods Drama

“And I’m not giving him sh** the difference is I’m honest about it. Folks done dogged me plenty of times. When she wasn’t fw him, he was on my line and I was giving it to him facts," she continued. "But you wanna threaten to call the police on me when I came to check on my brother? F*** him. My brother was in the hospital and he told the nurse not to let me in.”

Woods went on to accuse her father of trying to get between her and her brother.

“My brother is autistic. He has diabetes," she explained. "And this man telling my brother not to call me, not to text me.I can’t see my brother. My brother, he’s autistic. You don’t even take care of my brother. So yeah, I feel some type of way about that.”