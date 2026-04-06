GloRilla’s Sister Goes Off On Critics Amid Debate About Their Dad’s Bills

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GloRilla Sister Father Bills
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) GloRilla performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Victoria Woods recently hopped online to shade her sister, GloRilla, after learning that she attended an NBA game with their father.

Last week, GloRilla was spotted enjoying the Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game alongside her father and her boyfriend, Brandon Ingram. Unfortunately, however, the wholesome outing has resulted in some new family drama. Glo's sister Victoria Woods took to Facebook upon seeing photos of the trio at the game, hinting that their father is struggling to make ends meet despite the femcee's success. “Bruh lights was just turned off a couple days ago but ok,” she wrote.

Woods' comment earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some thought she had a point, others were quick to call her out and question why she doesn't cover her dad's light bill herself. Today (April 6), she hopped online to address the latter group, making it clear that she stands by her original take.

“The f*** I look like paying this n**** light bill when he got online and lied on me to try to justify what y’all know was going on?" she asked, per The Shade Room Teens. "Y’all ain’t hear him on live lying on me? I had to come with receipts and prove everything."

Read More: GloRilla Debunks Pregnancy Rumors While Courtside At Grizzlies Game

GloRilla & Victoria Woods Drama

“And I’m not giving him sh** the difference is I’m honest about it. Folks done dogged me plenty of times. When she wasn’t fw him, he was on my line and I was giving it to him facts," she continued. "But you wanna threaten to call the police on me when I came to check on my brother? F*** him. My brother was in the hospital and he told the nurse not to let me in.”

Woods went on to accuse her father of trying to get between her and her brother.

“My brother is autistic. He has diabetes," she explained. "And this man telling my brother not to call me, not to text me.I can’t see my brother. My brother, he’s autistic. You don’t even take care of my brother. So yeah, I feel some type of way about that.”

Read More: GloRilla Seemingly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down"
News Pen To Paper
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success"
Comments 0