GloRilla Puts Her Foot Down Amid Pregnancy Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors
Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; GloRilla looks up at Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram (3) at a NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa via Imagn Images
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Over the last few years, GloRilla has constantly been involved in pregnancy rumors and now, she's looking to put a stop to them.

Being famous and wealthy has its obvious perks. But like anything else, it has its cons as well. One of those downsides is being thrust into rumors. They can be a nuisance, especially if the person in question knows they aren't true.

For Memphis femcee GloRilla she's had to deny being pregnant for a few years now. They have fallen to the wayside at times, but over the last few weeks or so, they have picked up steam again.

It appeared to start after the "Yeah Glo!" hitmaker shared a photo dump on Instagram in late March. In some of the pictures, fans noticed the smallest bit of her stomach showing underneath her gray hoodie.

That was enough for her fan base to run with this gossip, and it hasn't slowed down since. But even with it coming back up, GloRilla has tried to be somewhat nice/subtle about shutting it down.

For example, she shared these lyrics from one of her Ehhthang Ehhthang tracks in an Instagram Story post. "Crop tops in the wintertime, showing off my flat-a*s bеlly / Got to watch my back, though, all these f**k n****s want to get mе pregnant."

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GloRilla Family Drama

Then, earlier this month, while at the Memphis Grizzlies home game against the Toronto Raptors, she showed up on the jumbotron. While onscreen, she rubbed her belly, making fun of those spreading this false news.

But it seems these efforts haven't helped at all. So, she's taking a more blunt and angry approach. As caught by The Shade Room, Big Glo took to her IG once more to show a video of herself presenting her still flat stomach.

Her caption though is where she communicates that she's done playing and wants the culprit to step forward. "& yeah which one of yall started dat rumor," she wrote. Unfortunately, her putting her foot down probably won't amount to anything.

Social media allows for people to speak their mind and rarely does anyone's threats put a stop to anything.

Speaking of ending things though, GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods, has folks wondering why she can't help her dad financially. Victoria, who's gone viral lately for accusing Glo of not sharing her wealth with her family, put her father on blast for going to that aforementioned Grizzlies game despite allegedly having issues with the bills.

Fighting back against all of the backlash for her take she said, "The f**k I look like paying this n**** light bill when he got online and lied on me to try to justify what y’all know was going on? Y’all ain’t hear him on live lying on me? I had to come with receipts and prove everything."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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