GloRilla's Latest Photoshoot Leads To Wave Of Pregnancy Rumors

Latto recently revealed that she's pregnant and dropping a new album, which many fans congratulated her for. However, amid this news, some fans are also peddling unconfirmed pregnancy rumors about her collaborator, GloRilla. It's all because of a new photoshoot that she shared on Instagram earlier this month, which has Internet sleuths scrutinizing every detail.

In the pictures, the Memphis star wore a small zip-up hoodie and sweatpants, and fans noticed a bit of belly skin popping out under the hoodie and above her waist. It took a while for these rumors to reach Twitter, where many die-hards are either believing these rumors or combating them.

As for the skeptical fans, they don't believe these pictures are indicative or detailed enough to theorize that she's pregnant. After all, GloRilla recently showed off her gym progress, with no signs of having a child on the way.

Is this all popping off because of Latto's pregnancy reveal, or might fans actually be accurate in their presumptive assessments? No one knows, but one thing's for sure: there's no confirmation of Glo being pregnant and no concrete suggestion that she could be. Sometimes, fans just zoom in a little too close and miss the big picture.

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Who Is GloRilla Dating?

Then again, pregnancy rumors have led to confirmations before, so we'll see how this pans out. But in this case, what Glo really wants to emphasize is that she has new music on the way.

Elsewhere, GloRilla is likely showing love to her man. Pregnancy rumors aside, she has been very public about her relationship with her boyfriend, NBA star Brandon Ingram. We will see if the Toronto Raptor himself has anything to say about these rumors.

The two reportedly started dating after meeting around Thanksgiving in 2024, with them going IG-official in September of last year. Glo often pulls up to B.I.'s Raptors games, with her celebrating a game-winning shot he hit against the Indiana Pacers last November in a viral moment.

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