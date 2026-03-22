GloRilla's Latest Photoshoot Leads To Wave Of Pregnancy Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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GloRilla Photoshoot Wave Pregnancy Rumors
Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; GloRilla arrives on the green carpet prior to an NBA Celebrity All-Star basketball game at Kia Forum. Mandatory Credit: William Liang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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GloRilla just recently showed off her slim body in a gym progress update, so fans are very skeptical about these pregnancy rumors.

Latto recently revealed that she's pregnant and dropping a new album, which many fans congratulated her for. However, amid this news, some fans are also peddling unconfirmed pregnancy rumors about her collaborator, GloRilla. It's all because of a new photoshoot that she shared on Instagram earlier this month, which has Internet sleuths scrutinizing every detail.

In the pictures, the Memphis star wore a small zip-up hoodie and sweatpants, and fans noticed a bit of belly skin popping out under the hoodie and above her waist. It took a while for these rumors to reach Twitter, where many die-hards are either believing these rumors or combating them.

As for the skeptical fans, they don't believe these pictures are indicative or detailed enough to theorize that she's pregnant. After all, GloRilla recently showed off her gym progress, with no signs of having a child on the way.

Is this all popping off because of Latto's pregnancy reveal, or might fans actually be accurate in their presumptive assessments? No one knows, but one thing's for sure: there's no confirmation of Glo being pregnant and no concrete suggestion that she could be. Sometimes, fans just zoom in a little too close and miss the big picture.

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Who Is GloRilla Dating?

Then again, pregnancy rumors have led to confirmations before, so we'll see how this pans out. But in this case, what Glo really wants to emphasize is that she has new music on the way.

Elsewhere, GloRilla is likely showing love to her man. Pregnancy rumors aside, she has been very public about her relationship with her boyfriend, NBA star Brandon Ingram. We will see if the Toronto Raptor himself has anything to say about these rumors.

The two reportedly started dating after meeting around Thanksgiving in 2024, with them going IG-official in September of last year. Glo often pulls up to B.I.'s Raptors games, with her celebrating a game-winning shot he hit against the Indiana Pacers last November in a viral moment.

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There are many things she feels grateful for these days, but she might not have expected this photoshoot to spark pregnancy rumors. We'll see if fans are right or wrong this time.

Read More: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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