GloRilla Puts Haters Of Her "No Lash Moment" Post On Blast

GloRilla doesn't tolerate any amount of disrespect and she's giving her haters that reminder again. She set them off with a post showing off her natural beauty, leading them to accuse her of getting more cosmetic surgery. Big Glo showed of her "no lash moment" across her socials earlier this week, posting a mirror selfie video and looking cozy in the process.
She donned some braids, what looks to be no makeup, all while wearing a lax grey ensemble per Complex. After catching wind of the backlash, GloRilla expertly responded saying, "I put you delusional b*tches ina frenzy every time I post."
However, her response and video from January 21 only garnered more negativity. As a result, GloRilla talked her talk once again a day later. "So did any of you h*es get a raise for tryna figure out why a b*tch look so beautiful yesterday???? Rent paid ? Anything???" she asked. "Or yall really just #THAT mad dat a b*tch gorgeous for free? Lemme kno ina comments."
One bold critic decided to do just that writing back, "Nobody mad we just remember how u looked.."
That prompted the Memphis native to question why her posts get to people like this. "Are you getting paid for remembering that? Why does it matter so much to you?"
Is GloRilla Dating Brandon Ingram?
Sadly, though, this isn't the only weird behavior folks have exhibited around GloRilla recently. Last month, a parody account of popular aggregator Pop Crave, started a false narrative regarding the "TGIF" hitmaker, her NBA boyfriend, Brandon Ingram, and her femcee bestie, Sexyy Red.
The rumor the page started was that Red wanted to be in a polyamorous relationship with them, using this post from Glo above as the foundation for the gossip.
Sexyy Red's fake comment read, "B*tch lets be sister wives." The Missouri native understandably got irritated and lashed out at the troll. "I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf. I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!"
Glo shut the rumor down adding, "Dats fake stop playing wit me."