Sexyy Red is almost always wrapped up in some kind of controversy, and this week is no exception. This is because recently, Lil Yachty posted a video of the St. Louis rapper performing an explicit version of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," as captured by Kurrco. Viewers have a lot to say about her latest antics, and have made it clear that they're not pleased. Some are even demanding that she stop making music altogether.

"MJ rolling in his grave," one Twitter/X user claims. "I know damn well the Jackson's is not signing off on this trash," another writes. Someone else simply says, "I hate this generation of rappers."

At the time of writing, Sexyy Red has not responded to the backlash related to her rendition of "Beat It." In the past, however, she hasn't been afraid to put social media users in their place.

Sexyy Red Controversies

Back in December, for example, she hopped online to set the record straight after a parody account on Twitter/X started a rumor that she wanted to be in a throuple with GloRilla and her new boo, Brandon Ingram. According to the femcee, this isn't the case at all. Moreover, she'd appreciate it if rumors like this came to an end once and for all.

"I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf," the mother of two tweeted. "I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!"

GloRilla herself ended up getting involved when another parody account shared the wild rumor, making it clear that she was not even slightly amused by the fake posts. "Dats fake stop playing wit me," she wrote bluntly.