Sexyy Red Sparks Outrage With Raunchy Rendition Of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”

BY Caroline Fisher
Sexyy Red Outrage Michael Jackson
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sexyy Red attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) NOAM GALAI
Sexyy Red continues to make waves with her explicit song lyrics, and Michael Jackson fans are not impressed.

Sexyy Red is almost always wrapped up in some kind of controversy, and this week is no exception. This is because recently, Lil Yachty posted a video of the St. Louis rapper performing an explicit version of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," as captured by Kurrco. Viewers have a lot to say about her latest antics, and have made it clear that they're not pleased. Some are even demanding that she stop making music altogether.

"MJ rolling in his grave," one Twitter/X user claims. "I know damn well the Jackson's is not signing off on this trash," another writes. Someone else simply says, "I hate this generation of rappers."

At the time of writing, Sexyy Red has not responded to the backlash related to her rendition of "Beat It." In the past, however, she hasn't been afraid to put social media users in their place.

Sexyy Red Controversies

Back in December, for example, she hopped online to set the record straight after a parody account on Twitter/X started a rumor that she wanted to be in a throuple with GloRilla and her new boo, Brandon Ingram. According to the femcee, this isn't the case at all. Moreover, she'd appreciate it if rumors like this came to an end once and for all.

"I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf," the mother of two tweeted. "I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!"

GloRilla herself ended up getting involved when another parody account shared the wild rumor, making it clear that she was not even slightly amused by the fake posts. "Dats fake stop playing wit me," she wrote bluntly.

Last September, Sexyy Red even did some trolling of her own, sparking controversy in the process. She used AI to create an image of herself with a noticeable baby bump, standing next to none other than her longtime crush, NBA YoungBoy.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
