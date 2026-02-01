Sexyy Red Performs At Donald Trump Advisor's Wedding, Nicki Minaj Attends

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA.
Robin Thicke, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose and Sexyy Red reportedly attended Donald Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz's wedding.

Sexyy Red has gotten into her fair share of political controversy before, such as her initial support for Donald Trump and her subsequent change to support Kamala Harris. But it turns out that she's still down to hang with the MAGA crew, as she performed at Trump's 2024 campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz's wedding to Carolina Urrea that Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose, 50 Cent, Robin Thicke, and more reportedly attended on Saturday (January 31) in Florida.

Livebitez caught footage of the performance via Instagram, and also shared posts from Rose and Michael Blackson at the event. She's Fishy on Twitter caught some pics that Nicki shared of her outfit at the event, as well as alleged pictures of 50 and Thicke performing. The timeline and specifics of all of this, though, remain quite unclear.

In addition, this is notable due to Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump and the wider MAGA movement in recent months. She developed a bond with Bruesewitz at various recent events. While there's a lot of conversation about these artists' political allegiances, performing for a fee doesn't necessarily translate into sociopolitical or policy support.

Does Sexyy Red Support Donald Trump?

After all, Sexyy Red traded Donald Trump for Kamala Harris for the 2024 United States presidential election, tweeting out support. "I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President," she wrote back in November of that year. Previously, the St. Louis femcee had spoken positively of Trump and his policies.

"I like Trump," she said on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast in 2023. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money? Aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you."

Considering the backlash against Nicki Minaj's Trump support, we will see if Sexyy Red faces similar scrutiny or responds to critics. She could brush them off or refuse to engage at all.

