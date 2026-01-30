Nicki Minaj Reiterates Trump Support By Attending “Melania” Premiere

BY Caroline Fisher
Nicki Minaj "Melania" Premiere
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Nicki Minaj continues to show her support for President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania, despite widespread backlash.

It seems like Nicki Minaj is proudly waving her MAGA flag any chance she gets these days, and last night was no exception. The femcee popped out for the premiere of Melania at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The First Lady, President Donald Trump, Dr. Phil, and more were also in attendance. In various clips from the evening, including one shared by TMZ, Nicki can be seen mingling with other guests before everyone took their seats. Melania delivered a short speech before the movie started, thanking her husband, their son Barron, and the producers.

The film follows Melania in the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration. It was directed by Brett Ratner.

“I want to show the audience my life, what it takes to be a first lady again and transition from private citizen back to the White House," Melania said of the film. "What task I need to tackle, and they will see all—from my business, philanthropy, taking care of the family, as well as establishing the East Wing.”

Nicki Minaj Politics
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

News of Nicki's appearance at the Melania premiere comes just days after she took the stage at the Trump Accounts Summit, commending the President for his rollout of investment accounts for infants born in the United States.

"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she announced onstage. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

It also comes shortly after Nicki showed off what appears to be a Trump Gold Card on Twitter/X, suggesting she may have fast-tracked lawful permanent resident status.

Caroline Fisher
