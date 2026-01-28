Donald Trump Crowns Nicki Minaj The Greatest Female Rapper Ever

BY Cole Blake
Donald Trump's praise came after Nicki Minaj described herself as the president's biggest fan at an event on Wednesday.

Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history” at a Treasury Department-hosted summit on Wednesday. Minaj joined him at the event to promote his latest “Trump Accounts” initiative. In doing so, she pledged to contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cause.

While on stage, Trump reflected on his daughter's love for Minaj. “I just think she’s great,” Trump added. “I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan. And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan.”

Earlier in the event, Minaj had described herself as Trump’s biggest fan. "I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change,” she said. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work," she added. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

It's far from the first time Nicki Minaj has spoken out in support of Donald Trump in recent months. Last month, she joined Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest, where she showed love for the president while criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democrats. At that event, Vice President J.D. Vance praised Minaj.

Additionally, she's posted about him and the Republican Party on social media on several occasions. She even feuded with Don Lemon over his coverage of anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis. The support for right-wing politics has proven extremely controversial. Tens of thousands of fans even signed a Change.org petition to have her face deportation.

