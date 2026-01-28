The X (formerly Twitter) account for the Democratic Party brought up Kenneth Petty's troubling criminal history in response to Nicki Minaj voicing her support for Donald Trump on Wednesday. When The White House's page wrote, "Barbz babies getting the bag," they responded, "Her husband is a registered sex offender btw." Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995.

Minaj joined Donald Trump on stage at a Treasury Department-hosted summit to promote "Trump Accounts" on Wednesday. The rapper is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund the initiative, which will provide newborns with $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts.

Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

At the event, Minaj described herself as Trump's biggest supporter. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change,” she said, according to The Hill. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

She added: "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Trump returned the compliment, describing her as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history.” He said: “I just think she’s great. I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan. And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan.”

It's not the first event Minaj has spoken at to support Trump. Last month, she joined Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest. She also recently feuded with Don Lemon on social media over his coverage at the anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis. The turn towards right-wing politics has proven incredibly controversial, with some fans even launching a petition to have her deported.