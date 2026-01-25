Nicki Minaj Will Join Donald Trump At His Accounts Summit In D.C.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Join Donald Trump Accounts Summit DC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to celebrate United States President Donald Trump's accounts initiative, which follows much controversy.

Nicki Minaj has been in a whirlwind of political controversy recently for her support of United States President Donald Trump, her claims about religious persecution in Nigeria, and her recent online battle with Don Lemon concerning supposedly homophobic comments about his coverage about an anti-ICE protest at a church in Minneapolis. It's a lot, and there's more on the way.

The Trinidadian superstar recently took to Twitter to celebrate her upcoming guest speaker appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (January 28), which he will also attend. She shared a post from a fan that went over the Trump Accounts investment program and its economic opportunities for U.S. families.

"The true meaning of paying it forward," Minaj wrote. "Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy."

Per AllHipHop, big philanthropists, corporations, and economic/business tycoons have also backed the initiative, including Michael Dell, Ray Dalio, Kevin O'Leary, Republican Congress members, and Fortune 500 CEOs. However, it's possible that Nicki will appear virtually rather than in-person. We will have to wait and see.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Trump Support

In sum, the Trump Accounts initiative sets up retirement accounts with tax advantages for U.S. children born between January 1 of this year and December of 2028. It works deeply with stock market and U.S businesses and aims to incentivize childbirth via other financial opportunities.

Whether you love or hate this program for whatever reason, folks are still criticizing Nicki Minaj for this. Her continued support of the Trump administration and her recent political statements are a betrayal in some Barbz's eyes. In fact, fans resurfaced Nicki Minaj's post about being an illegal immigrant, continuing this hypocrisy debate.

Regardless of where you land there, it will be interesting to see if these alliances and public appearances continue into the near future. Perhaps Minaj and Trump won't link up in person this time, but will sometime soon. In any case, this is another gasoline tank poured into the fire.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Loves Being On The Wrong Side Of History

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Politics Nicki Minaj Addresses Alleged Persecution Of Christians In U.N. Speech
Gavin Newsom Nicki Minaj Rant Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Gavin Newsom Makes Nicki Minaj Rant Again By Cosigning Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump Christian Persecution Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump's Message About Christian Persecution
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Politics Donald Trump Backs Nicki Minaj In Her Feud With Don Lemon
Comments 0