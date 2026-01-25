Nicki Minaj Will Join Donald Trump At His Accounts Summit In D.C.

Nicki Minaj has been in a whirlwind of political controversy recently for her support of United States President Donald Trump, her claims about religious persecution in Nigeria, and her recent online battle with Don Lemon concerning supposedly homophobic comments about his coverage about an anti-ICE protest at a church in Minneapolis. It's a lot, and there's more on the way.

The Trinidadian superstar recently took to Twitter to celebrate her upcoming guest speaker appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (January 28), which he will also attend. She shared a post from a fan that went over the Trump Accounts investment program and its economic opportunities for U.S. families.

"The true meaning of paying it forward," Minaj wrote. "Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy."

Per AllHipHop, big philanthropists, corporations, and economic/business tycoons have also backed the initiative, including Michael Dell, Ray Dalio, Kevin O'Leary, Republican Congress members, and Fortune 500 CEOs. However, it's possible that Nicki will appear virtually rather than in-person. We will have to wait and see.

Nicki Minaj's Trump Support

In sum, the Trump Accounts initiative sets up retirement accounts with tax advantages for U.S. children born between January 1 of this year and December of 2028. It works deeply with stock market and U.S businesses and aims to incentivize childbirth via other financial opportunities.

Whether you love or hate this program for whatever reason, folks are still criticizing Nicki Minaj for this. Her continued support of the Trump administration and her recent political statements are a betrayal in some Barbz's eyes. In fact, fans resurfaced Nicki Minaj's post about being an illegal immigrant, continuing this hypocrisy debate.