Don Lemon Channels Mariah Carey To Fire Back At Nicki Minaj

Don Lemon resurfaced Mariah Carey's feud with Nicki Minaj to respond to her fiery posts about him on social media, this week. She targeted the former CNN host for his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis. In doing so, she referred to him as "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON" and called for him to face criminal charges.

Addressing the remarks in a video on Instagram on Tuesday, Lemon said: “Time and time again, this vile woman shows her true colors. She shows what really animates her and that is cruelty, it’s viciousness, it’s insecurity, it’s ignorance, lack of intelligence... So someone that I love and I think is really talented, one of the most talented people out there, is the ultimate diva who doesn’t have to put people down, Ms. Mariah Carey."

From there, he cut to an episode of Watch What Happens Live in which Andy Cohen asked Carey to say three nice things about Minaj. At the time, the legendary singer was publicly feuding with Minaj.

“You know, I always felt it was more important with that situation to not plead the fifth, but to just stay above the fray because you don’t want to be declasse. You just want to move it along," Carey said at the time.

Donald Trump's Response To Don Lemon

President Donald Trump weighed in on the drama on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday by sharing a post from someone on X (formerly Twitter) who called for Lemon to face jail time over the incident. They wrote: "A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE Act. I would like to see the same kind of sentence for Don Lemon and the people that broke into that church and did that during services."