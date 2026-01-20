Nicki Minaj Explains Her Homophobic Rant After Don Lemon Calls For Her To Be Deported

BY Cole Blake
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Nicki Minaj and Don Lemon continued trading shots as their feud over the former CNN host's coverage of an anti-ICE protest intensified.

Nicki Minaj says she worded her controversial post about Don Lemon the way she did so that it would generate media attention. She called out the former CNN host, earlier this week, by labeling him "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON" on X (formerly Twitter). She was upset with his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis.

"LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c*ck suckas to post about it," Minaj wrote on X in response to the backlash. "They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier."

Don Lemon's Response To Nicki Minaj

Lemon responded to Minaj's initial post by calling her out during an interview with TMZ on Monday. "I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country," he told the outlet. "I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her? Why are you buying her record? I have lots of friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman? You should not be supporting her. Nicki Minaj is clearly out of her depth. She doesn't understand politics. She doesn't understand journalism, and I'm not surprised she is weighing in on something that is beyond her capacity."

He also joked about her decision to include a Chucky doll in the post. “What I will say to her, because she put a doll, I think she put the Chucky doll in there, a better symbol that should have been represented in that picture is a pick me doll,” Don Lemon said. “Because Nicki Minaj is a pick me.”

Lemon has already denied having any affiliations with the demonstrators who protested at Cities Church. Instead, he says he was only in the area to cover the recent protests in Minneapolis as a journalist. The group accused the church's leader of assisting ICE.

Cole Blake
