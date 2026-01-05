Nicki Minaj's Deportation Petition Has Tens Of Thousands Of Signatures

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj's AmFest appearance has put her in a horrific spot as of late and it's only getting worse as these signatures pile up.

To say that folks didn't appreciate Nicki Minaj's appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last month would be an understatement. The Trinidadian rapper, whose pretty sudden support of the Conservative party has not landed with her fans and the general public. Some are even taking their anger to documentation.

If you didn't hear tens of thousands of people are trying to deport Nicki Minaj via petition. Per Billboard, around 50,000 have signed the paperwork which has been published on Change.org since December 27.

Underneath a photo of her high-fiving Erika Kirk, widowed wife of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, the description expresses disappointment in Nicki's new beliefs.

"This is personal for those of us who watched Nicki rise as a beacon of hope, only to feel abandoned by her shift in values."

It continues, "Her public platform carries weight and responsibility, and her recent statements are a stark contrast to the solidarity she once showed, leaving many feeling deflated and disillusioned. Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities."

Of course, we will just have to wait and see if this actually goes through. But for what it's worth, Nicki said in 2024 that she's still not a U.S. citizen. Moreover, she said herself that came to the States illegally at the age of five.

Read More: 6ix9ine Says He’s Going To Jail With Nicolas Maduro & Luigi Mangione

Why Is Nicki Minaj A Donald Trump Supporter?

But even though the Trump administration has been incredibly strict about illegal immigrants, Nicki has been holding firm on her support of the POTUS.

Her endorsement started in October 2025 and really took off in November when she praised his message about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. On top of her tweet, she spoke publicly about said event at United Nations event as well.

"I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue," she stated. "And his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria and to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

Read More: Kanye West's "Bully" Nears 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump Christian Persecution Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump's Message About Christian Persecution
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Politics Nicki Minaj Faces Immense Pushback For Comments On Christianity In Nigeria
Nicki Minaj Politics The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show Music Nicki Minaj Celebrates Donald Trump Using "Beez In The Trap" In Latest TikTok Post
Comments 0