Nicki Minaj's Deportation Petition Has Tens Of Thousands Of Signatures

To say that folks didn't appreciate Nicki Minaj's appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last month would be an understatement. The Trinidadian rapper, whose pretty sudden support of the Conservative party has not landed with her fans and the general public. Some are even taking their anger to documentation.

If you didn't hear tens of thousands of people are trying to deport Nicki Minaj via petition. Per Billboard, around 50,000 have signed the paperwork which has been published on Change.org since December 27.

Underneath a photo of her high-fiving Erika Kirk, widowed wife of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, the description expresses disappointment in Nicki's new beliefs.

"This is personal for those of us who watched Nicki rise as a beacon of hope, only to feel abandoned by her shift in values."

It continues, "Her public platform carries weight and responsibility, and her recent statements are a stark contrast to the solidarity she once showed, leaving many feeling deflated and disillusioned. Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities."

Of course, we will just have to wait and see if this actually goes through. But for what it's worth, Nicki said in 2024 that she's still not a U.S. citizen. Moreover, she said herself that came to the States illegally at the age of five.

Why Is Nicki Minaj A Donald Trump Supporter?

But even though the Trump administration has been incredibly strict about illegal immigrants, Nicki has been holding firm on her support of the POTUS.

Her endorsement started in October 2025 and really took off in November when she praised his message about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. On top of her tweet, she spoke publicly about said event at United Nations event as well.