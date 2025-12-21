Nicki Minaj Speaks At Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA Event, Addresses Backlash

Nicki Minaj has been ruffling a lot of political feathers this year, whether regarding an alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria or her controversial support of United States President Donald Trump. But her latest move might be her biggest yet. Today (Sunday, December 21), the Trinidadian superstar joined Erika Kirk onstage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest for a very curious panel.

For those unaware, Erika is the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was killed during a debate event last September. She later took over her late husband's Turning Point USA non-profit as its CEO. During Minaj's conversation with her, the femcee answered a question about the in-house backlash she's receiving for her Trump support and for her general political leanings these days.

"I didn't notice," Nicki responded, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Bingo. We don't even think about them. We're the cool kids. The other people, they're the ones who are still just disgruntled. But really, they're just disgruntled with themselves. They are angry with themselves, you guys. So you can't wake up and think about somebody who is determined to just stay mad. I literally tell them, 'Stay mad.' 'Cause we're going to stay joyful and peaceful and iconic and smart. And we're going to stay thinkers in a world that doesn't want us to think. We will think. By ourselves, on our own. We will continue to think."

Nicki Minaj's Trump Support

In addition, Nicki Minaj spoke on Donald Trump and why she supports him in the White House. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," she expressed, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "He's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win. And to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He's from Queens, New York, like me. But what it's shown me personally is, sometimes, even in the worst-feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it. But you do. Our president shows that."