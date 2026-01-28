Nicki Minaj is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund the "Trump Accounts" initiative, which will provide newborn babies with $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts. She explained the decision in a statement provided to The New York Post on Wednesday.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj told the outlet. “I want to see them bring healthy, and successful children into the world. Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life. I know raising a child can be expensive and challenging at times, so I’m committed to doing whatever I can to support them."

The program will be eligible for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Funds cannot be accessed until the kids turn 18 years old. The Post reports that the exact amount that Minaj is contributing is still in flux, but is expected to be between $150,000 and $300,000.

Nicki Minaj's Work With "Trump Accounts"

To promote the collaboration, Minaj joined Trump at a Treasury Department-hosted summit on Wednesday. There, she described herself as Trump's biggest supporter. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change,” she said, according to The Hill. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

She added: "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Trump later thanked Minaj for her support, describing her as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history.” He said: “I just think she’s great. I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan. And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan.”