Travis Scott Reveals His Unreleased Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson
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Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
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Travis Scott was spotted wearing an unreleased Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low sample in royal blue and white.

Travis Scott posted a photo wearing an unreleased Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low sample. The collaboration marks another potential chapter in Scott's legendary Jordan history.

This sample features a classic color blocking with white, blue, and black leather. The blue leather panels create striking contrast against the crisp white base. Black Swoosh branding completes the minimalist yet impactful aesthetic throughout the shoe.

Fragment's signature design philosophy clearly influenced this collaborative silhouette's overall construction approach. The low-top silhouette maintains Jordan's iconic shape while staying true to Fragment's minimalist sensibilities. This pairing feels natural given both brands' shared design ethos and vision.

Travis' history with Jordan Brand includes numerous legendary releases and samples. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Mocha" revolutionized sneaker culture. His collaborations consistently command massive resale premiums across the secondary market.

Fragment Design has established itself as a cornerstone of sneaker collaborations globally. Hiroshi Fujiwara's brand has worked extensively with Nike on groundbreaking projects. The combination of these two forces suggests something genuinely special could be coming.

Scott's Instagram post creates legitimate hope among collectors and fans alike. His involvement in recent Fragment x Nike initiatives suggests active collaboration momentum. This blue and white colorway feels fresh compared to Scott's typical earthy palettes.

Read More: Fragment x Nike Mind 001 "Concept Testing" Official Details

Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan

That crisp white leather pairs perfectly with royal blue panels creating clean contrast. The black Swoosh adds weight to the overall design without overwhelming anything.

The colorway feels fresh and different from Scott's typical earthy brown palettes. The low-top construction keeps things minimal while maintaining that iconic Jordan silhouette.

Fragment's minimalist fingerprints are visible throughout the shoe's intentional design details. The combination of these 3 creative forces feels genuinely significant and meaningful.

If this pair goes to release, it will definitely become one of the most sought-after Jordan collabs.

Read More: Yeat Teams Up With Nike For Exclusive ADL Collection

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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