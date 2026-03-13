Tim Cook Spotted In Unreleased Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in New York City wearing an unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. The "Pink" colorway hasn't dropped publicly yet, making this sighting especially interesting.

JustFreshKicks reports both pairs are going to drop on May 22nd, 2026.

Cook paired the sneakers with a cream-colored overshirt and black trousers. The shoes feature a clean cream leather base with a subtle pink swoosh accent. The minimalist design feels different from typical Travis Scott releases.

This isn't the first time Cook has made sneaker headlines. The Apple executive has been spotted wearing rare and unreleased kicks before. His fashion choices often spark conversation across the sneaker community.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration has massive cultural pull. Scott's previous Jordan drops sold out instantly and commanded huge resale prices. Fans are definitely going to go hard for this release when it happens in a couple of months.

Industry insiders wonder if this sighting signals an upcoming announcement. Apple and sneaker culture rarely intersect, but Cook's presence matters. His taste influences how mainstream audiences view sneaker releases.

The "Pink" colorway represents a shift in Travis Scott's aesthetic direction. Previous collaborations leaned heavier on darker, more aggressive designs. This release appears more refined and wearable for everyday situations.

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Tim Cook Rocks Travis Scott Jordans

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink" is a masterclass in understated design. That cream leather upper creates a soft base that feels fresh and modern.

The pink swoosh provides just enough color pop without overwhelming the silhouette. Unlike Scott's previous Jordan releases that lean heavily into distressed aesthetics, this one feels clean and approachable.

The low-top cut makes it more versatile for everyday wear compared to mid or high versions. The overall vibe is sophisticated and minimalist, which honestly makes it feel more premium.

Also the retail price for these sneakers is going to be $155 when they drop. Overall, Tim Cook rocking this pair shows their ability to transced hype.