Tim Cook Spotted In Unreleased Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson
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"Killers Of The Flower Moon" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Tim Cook leaves the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" screening during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
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Tim Cook was photographed wearing the currently unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink" in New York City.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in New York City wearing an unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. The "Pink" colorway hasn't dropped publicly yet, making this sighting especially interesting.

JustFreshKicks reports both pairs are going to drop on May 22nd, 2026.

Cook paired the sneakers with a cream-colored overshirt and black trousers. The shoes feature a clean cream leather base with a subtle pink swoosh accent. The minimalist design feels different from typical Travis Scott releases.

This isn't the first time Cook has made sneaker headlines. The Apple executive has been spotted wearing rare and unreleased kicks before. His fashion choices often spark conversation across the sneaker community.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration has massive cultural pull. Scott's previous Jordan drops sold out instantly and commanded huge resale prices. Fans are definitely going to go hard for this release when it happens in a couple of months.

Industry insiders wonder if this sighting signals an upcoming announcement. Apple and sneaker culture rarely intersect, but Cook's presence matters. His taste influences how mainstream audiences view sneaker releases.

The "Pink" colorway represents a shift in Travis Scott's aesthetic direction. Previous collaborations leaned heavier on darker, more aggressive designs. This release appears more refined and wearable for everyday situations.

Read More: Kevin Durant Unveils Nike Team KD NIL Program At Texas

Tim Cook Rocks Travis Scott Jordans

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink" is a masterclass in understated design. That cream leather upper creates a soft base that feels fresh and modern.

The pink swoosh provides just enough color pop without overwhelming the silhouette. Unlike Scott's previous Jordan releases that lean heavily into distressed aesthetics, this one feels clean and approachable.

The low-top cut makes it more versatile for everyday wear compared to mid or high versions. The overall vibe is sophisticated and minimalist, which honestly makes it feel more premium.

Also the retail price for these sneakers is going to be $155 when they drop. Overall, Tim Cook rocking this pair shows their ability to transced hype.

Read More: Tyshawn Jones Suing Supreme For Millions Over Contract Termination

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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