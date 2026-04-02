Tim Cook And Paul McCartney Just Made The Travis Scott Jordan 1 Even Bigger

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Apple CEO Tim Cook attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
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Tim Cook has been spotted wearing the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" twice, most recently alongside Paul McCartney.

Tim Cook has unexpectedly become one of the more interesting sneaker figures of the past month. The Apple CEO was spotted wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" alongside Paul McCartney. The photo surfaced recently and the internet had a lot to say about it.

JustFreshKicks reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Shy Pink" is going to drop on May 22nd, 2026.

This is not Cook's first time being caught in the unreleased pair. A few weeks ago he was photographed wearing the same shoe on the streets of New York City. That sighting already had sneaker Twitter talking. The McCartney photo took it to another level entirely. Two legends, one pair of very pink Jordans.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" has not yet officially released. Cook wearing them publicly twice suggests he has a direct connection to either Nike, Jordan Brand, or Travis Scott's camp. Apple and Nike have maintained a close relationship for years through the Apple Watch Nike collaboration. The dots are not hard to connect.

What makes this story genuinely fun is the contrast. Tim Cook is one of the most powerful people in the world. He runs a multi-trillion dollar company. He also apparently has taste in sneakers. Nobody saw that coming. The "Shy Pink" is one of the more anticipated Travis Scott drops in recent memory. Cook wearing it out casually only adds to the hype.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Official Images Are Here

Tim Cook Rocks Travis Scott Jordans

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink" is a softer, more subdued entry in the Cactus Jack x Jordan collaboration catalog. The shoe features a mix of pink suede and off-white tumbled leather across the upper.

A deeper rose-red tumbled leather swoosh provides the main contrast point. Pink laces thread through tonal eyelets cleanly. The cream midsole gives it a slightly vintage feel.

The overall palette is lighter and more wearable than most Travis Scott Jordan collaborations, which tend to run darker and more aggressive. That accessibility is likely what makes this pair appealing to someone like Tim Cook.

Read More: Dennis Rodman Personal Off-White Air Jordan 1 Resurfaces At Vintage Shop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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