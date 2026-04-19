Travis Scott Rocks His Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Courtside

BY Ben Atkinson
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
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Travis Scott wore his upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" courtside at the Rockets vs. Lakers game.

Travis Scott showed up courtside to the Rockets vs. Lakers game in a pair of his own shoes. He was wearing the "Shy Pink" colorway of his Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The fit around it was equally hard to miss.

JustFreshKicks reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" will release on May 22nd, 2026.

Scott wore Chrome Hearts leather pants with a graphic tee and chain. The soft pink tones of the shoe contrasted perfectly against the deep brown leather. Even courtside, the look was fully thought out.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" has had a turbulent path to release. Originally slated for 2024, the pair was believed to have been canceled.

The shoe is now confirmed to release on May 22nd, 2026. Seeing Scott wear it courtside ahead of the drop only adds more fuel to the hype.

The "Shy Pink" pack is a notable difference for Travis Scott, who has historically stuck to earth tones and drab colors on his Air Jordan 1 collabs. This one goes in a completely different direction.

The Rockets vs. Lakers game provided the perfect backdrop. Scott brought his team's colors to the court without saying a word. The shoes do all the talking.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 5 “White Metallic” At Kansas Speedway

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" is one of the most unexpected colorways in the Cactus Jack catalog. The upper features cream leather with soft pink hits on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole edge.

The reversed Swoosh and Cactus Jack branding return as signature details, while heart-and-arrow graphics on the insoles introduce a subtle new update. Further, the midsole carries a slightly aged, vintage finish.

The pink outsole adds contrast without overpowering the overall look. It's also restrained and refined, a side of Travis Scott's design sensibility that fans haven't seen often on the Air Jordan 1 Low. Finally the retail price of this pair will be $155.

Read More: Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Receives A Rumored Release Date

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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