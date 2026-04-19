Travis Scott Rocks His Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Courtside

Travis Scott showed up courtside to the Rockets vs. Lakers game in a pair of his own shoes. He was wearing the "Shy Pink" colorway of his Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The fit around it was equally hard to miss.

JustFreshKicks reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" will release on May 22nd, 2026.

Scott wore Chrome Hearts leather pants with a graphic tee and chain. The soft pink tones of the shoe contrasted perfectly against the deep brown leather. Even courtside, the look was fully thought out.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" has had a turbulent path to release. Originally slated for 2024, the pair was believed to have been canceled.

The shoe is now confirmed to release on May 22nd, 2026. Seeing Scott wear it courtside ahead of the drop only adds more fuel to the hype.

The "Shy Pink" pack is a notable difference for Travis Scott, who has historically stuck to earth tones and drab colors on his Air Jordan 1 collabs. This one goes in a completely different direction.

The Rockets vs. Lakers game provided the perfect backdrop. Scott brought his team's colors to the court without saying a word. The shoes do all the talking.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" is one of the most unexpected colorways in the Cactus Jack catalog. The upper features cream leather with soft pink hits on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole edge.

The reversed Swoosh and Cactus Jack branding return as signature details, while heart-and-arrow graphics on the insoles introduce a subtle new update. Further, the midsole carries a slightly aged, vintage finish.