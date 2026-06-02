Mal Reveals Drake's Initial Reaction To Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z took some big shots at Drake during his Roots Picnic freestyle, and we now know how the artist reacted.

If Kendrick Lamar and Drake caused a rap civil war, then Jay-Z and Drake could create something way bigger. However, fans are simply going to have to be patient. Based on what Mal recently said, Drake appears to be in no rush to make a hasty decision.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mal revealed that Jermaine Dupri called him to demand that he pick a side in the Drake and Jay situation. Of course, Mal has family ties to Jay, yet has chosen Drake every step of the way. Ten years ago, that would not have been the case. As it turns out, Dupri isn't happy with Mal's decision to go Team OVO. “Pick a side of the family," Dupri allegedly said.

Jay-Z's new hairstyle certainly grabbed some attention over the weekend. However, the real story should be the bars, and the fact that Jay appears ready for whatever response comes his way. Whether that be Drake, Nicki, or even Tory.

On the latest episode of Rory & Mal, Mal was able to offer some insight into Drake's current psyche. In fact, Mal reveals Drake reached out to him following Jay-Z's performance. However, instead of commenting on the bars, Drizzy had one thing in mind. "Yo, but what’s up with the hair?” Drake exclaimed.

Given Jay's history with Drake, there has been this prevailing notion that a rap beef is about to begin . The expectation is that Drake is going to level some kind of response. With rumors of a Scary Hours 4 release coming soon, it feels as though a response is certainly possible. However, there is no guarantee that this escalates further.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!