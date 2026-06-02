Mal Reveals Drake's Initial Reaction To Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z performed at the Roots Picnic over the weekend, and during his set, he delivered a freestyle in which he took shots at big-time artists like Drake. Throughout the freestyle, he aimed at others like Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Ye, and even Tory Lanez.
Given Jay's history with Drake, there has been this prevailing notion that a rap beef is about to begin. The expectation is that Drake is going to level some kind of response. With rumors of a Scary Hours 4 release coming soon, it feels as though a response is certainly possible. However, there is no guarantee that this escalates further.
On the latest episode of Rory & Mal, Mal was able to offer some insight into Drake's current psyche. In fact, Mal reveals Drake reached out to him following Jay-Z's performance. However, instead of commenting on the bars, Drizzy had one thing in mind. "Yo, but what’s up with the hair?” Drake exclaimed.
Drake Reacts To Jay-Z
Jay-Z's new hairstyle certainly grabbed some attention over the weekend. However, the real story should be the bars, and the fact that Jay appears ready for whatever response comes his way. Whether that be Drake, Nicki, or even Tory.
Elsewhere in the episode, Mal revealed that Jermaine Dupri called him to demand that he pick a side in the Drake and Jay situation. Of course, Mal has family ties to Jay, yet has chosen Drake every step of the way. Ten years ago, that would not have been the case. As it turns out, Dupri isn't happy with Mal's decision to go Team OVO. “Pick a side of the family," Dupri allegedly said.
If Kendrick Lamar and Drake caused a rap civil war, then Jay-Z and Drake could create something way bigger. However, fans are simply going to have to be patient. Based on what Mal recently said, Drake appears to be in no rush to make a hasty decision.