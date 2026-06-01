Bobby Shmurda Pops Off On Jay-Z For Going Through An "Identity Crisis" At 56 Years Old

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Bobby Shmurda took to Instagram over the weekend to go after Jay-Z, who he believes is going through an "identity crisis."

Bobby Shmurda is not a big fan of Jay-Z. He firmly believes that it is Jay's fault that he went to prison, and he feels the same way about Tory Lanez. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would have something to say about Jay's recent freestyle.

During a performance at the Roots Picnic, Jay-Z took some heavy shots at the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, and even Ye. These bars have been heavily debated over the past couple of days. Many believe the Drake bars are the most interesting, and that they suggest a rap beef between the two heavyweights is about to begin.

However, Shmurda isn't so impressed with what he heard. In an Instagram story, Shmurda said that Jay-Z was going through an identity crisis and that he is an oldhead who ought to "sit down."

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Bobby Shmurda Not Impressed With Jay-Z's Freestyle
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Image via Instagram

These were some strong words, and Bobby Shmurda did not stop there. He continued by saying that Jay-Z is trying to be "Shakespeare." He also said that people such as himself and Tory were put away because of Jay. In his mind, all of this means Jay's bars ring hollow.

bobby
Image via Instagram

Ultimately, Shmurda probably isn't the only one upset with what Jay has to say. We can imagine Tory Lanez is also a bit annoyed with the bars. After all, his father did promise the downfall of Roc Nation.

Overall, Jay has become quite the newsmaker in recent days, and that will continue to be true. Especially so if Drake or Nicki Minaj decides to respond. Ultimately, it's good to have Jay-Z back with a competitive spirit. Clearly, he still has a lot to get off his chest.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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