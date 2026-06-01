Bobby Shmurda Pops Off On Jay-Z For Going Through An "Identity Crisis" At 56 Years Old

Bobby Shmurda is not a big fan of Jay-Z. He firmly believes that it is Jay's fault that he went to prison, and he feels the same way about Tory Lanez. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would have something to say about Jay's recent freestyle.
During a performance at the Roots Picnic, Jay-Z took some heavy shots at the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, and even Ye. These bars have been heavily debated over the past couple of days. Many believe the Drake bars are the most interesting, and that they suggest a rap beef between the two heavyweights is about to begin.
However, Shmurda isn't so impressed with what he heard. In an Instagram story, Shmurda said that Jay-Z was going through an identity crisis and that he is an oldhead who ought to "sit down."
Bobby Shmurda Not Impressed With Jay-Z's Freestyle
These were some strong words, and Bobby Shmurda did not stop there. He continued by saying that Jay-Z is trying to be "Shakespeare." He also said that people such as himself and Tory were put away because of Jay. In his mind, all of this means Jay's bars ring hollow.
Ultimately, Shmurda probably isn't the only one upset with what Jay has to say. We can imagine Tory Lanez is also a bit annoyed with the bars. After all, his father did promise the downfall of Roc Nation.
Overall, Jay has become quite the newsmaker in recent days, and that will continue to be true. Especially so if Drake or Nicki Minaj decides to respond. Ultimately, it's good to have Jay-Z back with a competitive spirit. Clearly, he still has a lot to get off his chest.