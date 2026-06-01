Dame Dash Responds To Jay-Z's Freestyle

Dame Dash was recently the subject of some bars from Jay-Z during a Roots Picnic freestyle, and as you can imagine, he was not impressed.

In fact, Dame was recently on The Jason Lee Show, where he had some choice words about Jay-Z. It just goes to show that all of these years later, Dame still has some wounds that have yet to be healed.

Beef between Dame Dash and Jay-Z goes back decades, so none of this should be surprising to anyone. Jay's freestyle addressed people who have been speaking on him, and Dame is near the top of that list.

Of course, Dame is active on social media, and there was no way he was going to let this bar go without some kind of response. Below, you can see that he took to Instagram with a meme, as opposed to a genuine, thought-out reply.

Interestingly enough, he also shot at Dame Dash, his former business partner. Dame has been trashing Jay in various interviews, and it was enough for Hov to finally respond. In fact, he employed a bar about Dame's teeth, which infamously fell out during a livestream. “N****s teeth is tumbling out their mouth, and somehow I’m the one who done it,” Jay-Z raps.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!