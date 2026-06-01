Dame Dash Responds To Jay-Z's Freestyle

Jay-Z performed at the Roots Picnic over the weekend, and he made a lot of noise with his freestyle. Within this freestyle, Jay took shots at a plethora of big artists and acquaintances. For instance, he took some heavy shots at Drake, as well as Nicki Minaj and Tory Lanez.
Interestingly enough, he also shot at Dame Dash, his former business partner. Dame has been trashing Jay in various interviews, and it was enough for Hov to finally respond. In fact, he employed a bar about Dame's teeth, which infamously fell out during a livestream. “N****s teeth is tumbling out their mouth, and somehow I’m the one who done it,” Jay-Z raps.
Of course, Dame is active on social media, and there was no way he was going to let this bar go without some kind of response. Below, you can see that he took to Instagram with a meme, as opposed to a genuine, thought-out reply.
Dame Dash Reacts
The image depicts Jay-Z as the Disney character, Goofy." Jay is holding the mic in his hand and is rocking his new hairstyle. However, the face has been completely swapped out. Dame then followed this up with a laughing emoji.
Beef between Dame Dash and Jay-Z goes back decades, so none of this should be surprising to anyone. Jay's freestyle addressed people who have been speaking on him, and Dame is near the top of that list.
In fact, Dame was recently on The Jason Lee Show, where he had some choice words about Jay-Z. It just goes to show that all of these years later, Dame still has some wounds that have yet to be healed.
As for Jay, many are curious to see what his next move will be following this controversial freestyle performance.