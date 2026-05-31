Moneybagg Yo Rocks 3 Different Colorways Of The Converse Shai 001

Moneybagg Yo has been putting the Converse Shai 001 on heavy rotation lately. The rapper was recently spotted in three different colorways across three completely different fits. Pink, blue, and brown. Each one works on its own terms.

The pink "Blush" colorway showed up first. Moneybagg Yo wore it head to toe in a full matching pink fit out in the desert with cacti in the background. Then came the light blue pair, stacked under Chrome Hearts cross-patch denim for a clean icy combination.

The third fit had him crouched by a car in a brown colorway matched with tan cargo pants and a Celine beanie. Three completely different settings, three completely different moods.

The pink "Blush" edition features a tonal construction across the entire molded upper down to the rubber outsole. The blue and brown pairs follow the same monochromatic approach. That tonal aesthetic has defined the Shai 001 lineup since it launched and is a big part of why the shoe translates so well outside of basketball.

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Moneybagg Yo Wears Converse Shai 001

Moneybagg Yo is not someone who wears a shoe just to wear it. The three fits he built around the Shai 001 each feel deliberate. The all-pink desert look, the blue Chrome Hearts pairing, and the brown car fit all show the shoe through a completely different lens each time.

The Converse Shai 001 separated itself from the crowded performance basketball market through its futuristic zippered upper, sculpted sidewalls, and minimal branding. Those design choices made it feel like a fashion object from day one rather than just a performance shoe.

The shoe has released colorways ranging from the soft pink Blush and icy Masi Blue to earth tones like Butter and Hail Clay. That range is unusual for a signature basketball shoe this early in its run. Most performance shoes stay conservative in year one.