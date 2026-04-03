Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts Vini Junior His Converse Sneakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Vinicius Junior met up and exchanged jerseys courtside. SGA took it a step further. He gifted Vini Jr a personal pair of his Converse SHAI 001 signature shoes.

The inscription on the sole says it all. SGA wrote "To my brother Vini" directly on the white outsole in marker. It is the kind of personal touch that turns a sneaker into something truly meaningful.

Vini received an entire tray of SHAI 001 colorways alongside the signed pair. The range on display is impressive with white, black, grey, tan, red, pink, camo, and more.

The two athletes represent a new generation of global sports crossover culture. SGA is the frontrunner for this year's NBA MVP. Vini Jr is one of football's brightest stars and a Ballon d'Or contender. Their friendship crossing basketball and football feels natural at this level of the game.

For Converse, this moment is priceless marketing. Having one of the world's most recognizable footballers photographed holding a tray of your signature athlete's shoes is the kind of organic visibility brands spend enormous budgets trying to manufacture.

It happened because SGA and Vini Jr are really connected. That authenticity is exactly what makes it land so well.

Converse SHAI 001

The Converse SHAI 001 is SGA's first signature shoe and one of the more distinctive basketball silhouettes released in recent years. The shoe features a zipper running along the midfoot as its most recognizable design element, a detail that makes it instantly identifiable.

A chunky, rounded midsole gives it a bold, slightly retro profile. Converse released it across a wide range of colorways including clean neutrals, bold reds, soft pinks, and military camo options.

The all-white pair SGA signed for Vini Jr provides a clean canvas that makes the personal inscription stand out clearly. The full tray of colorways shown in the photo makes the gift feel even more generous.