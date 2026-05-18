Lil Yachty Unveils New Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sample

Lil Yachty just unveiled a new Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low sample, and the first look dropped on May 17. House of Heat picked up the images and the post pulled in nearly 63,000 views pretty quickly. This is still a sample at this stage, so no release details have been confirmed yet.

The shoe uses a clean white leather Air Force 1 Low base with orange as the accent color throughout. The Concrete Boys mascot figure appears on the side panel in an orange outline, and a matching circular medallion. The orange carries through to the midsole foxing strip and the liner, keeping the color story consistent without going overboard.

Concrete Boys is Lil Yachty's collective and creative group, which includes other artists and collaborators from his circle. The group has been building out its brand presence across music and merchandise for a few years now.

Yachty himself has an established relationship with Nike going back to previous projects, so this collab isn't coming out of nowhere. The Air Force 1 is also a natural choice for a first or early sneaker collaboration given how much surface area the silhouette offers for branding and detailing.

No word yet on when or if this sample moves toward a retail release.

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Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sample

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most collaborated-on sneakers in history. Originally designed by Bruce Kilgore and released in 1982 as a basketball shoe, it crossed over into lifestyle and streetwear culture long ago.

The low-top version is the most common starting point for artist and brand collaborations because the clean white leather upper works as a blank canvas. The silhouette features a chunky cupsole, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a simple paneled upper that's easy to customize.

Its cultural footprint in hip-hop goes back decades, making it a natural fit for a rap collective like Concrete Boys.