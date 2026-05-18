Lil Yachty Unveils New Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sample

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Lil Yachty revealed a sample of the Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low featuring a white leather upper with orange accents.

Lil Yachty just unveiled a new Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low sample, and the first look dropped on May 17. House of Heat picked up the images and the post pulled in nearly 63,000 views pretty quickly. This is still a sample at this stage, so no release details have been confirmed yet.

The shoe uses a clean white leather Air Force 1 Low base with orange as the accent color throughout. The Concrete Boys mascot figure appears on the side panel in an orange outline, and a matching circular medallion. The orange carries through to the midsole foxing strip and the liner, keeping the color story consistent without going overboard.

Concrete Boys is Lil Yachty's collective and creative group, which includes other artists and collaborators from his circle. The group has been building out its brand presence across music and merchandise for a few years now.

Yachty himself has an established relationship with Nike going back to previous projects, so this collab isn't coming out of nowhere. The Air Force 1 is also a natural choice for a first or early sneaker collaboration given how much surface area the silhouette offers for branding and detailing.

No word yet on when or if this sample moves toward a retail release.

Read More: Jalen Brunson Rocks Dragon Ball Z Inspired Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sample

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most collaborated-on sneakers in history. Originally designed by Bruce Kilgore and released in 1982 as a basketball shoe, it crossed over into lifestyle and streetwear culture long ago.

The low-top version is the most common starting point for artist and brand collaborations because the clean white leather upper works as a blank canvas. The silhouette features a chunky cupsole, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a simple paneled upper that's easy to customize.

Its cultural footprint in hip-hop goes back decades, making it a natural fit for a rap collective like Concrete Boys.

Read More: Nike Threw Drake A Dinner To Celebrate His 3 New Albums

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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