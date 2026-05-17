Nike Threw Drake A Dinner To Celebrate His 3 New Albums

Nike held a special dinner event for Drake to celebrate the release of his three new albums, and details from the evening started circulating on social media shortly after. The brand shared images from the event, including a menu card that summed up their message to Drake pretty clearly.

The card read: "We couldn't think of a better place to celebrate our partner, Drake, and the release of not one but three albums. Cheers to an artist who continues to push culture forward and redefine the game. Dinner is on us. Like we're Kris Kringle."

The Kris Kringle line is a direct reference to a lyric from "Burning Bridges," a track on ICEMAN. Drake uses it as wordplay on Noel, referencing his producer Noah Shebib. Nike pulling that specific lyric for the menu card shows they were paying attention to the actual album content.

Drake has been a Nike partner for years through his NOCTA sub-label, which has produced some of the more talked-about Nike releases in recent memory. The NOCTA Hot Step sneaker, the NOCTA Glide, and multiple apparel capsules have all come out of that partnership. He was also spotted wearing a Nike jacket at the dinner itself.

Dropping three albums at once is already a rare move. Having Nike throw a dinner to mark the occasion adds another layer to an already big week for Drake and NOCTA.

Drake x Nike ICEMAN Dinner

Drake's NOCTA label launched with Nike in 2020 and has grown into one of the more consistent artist-brand partnerships in streetwear. The line started with performance-influenced apparel before expanding into footwear.

The NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra was one of the first major sneaker releases from the collab and sold well on both the primary and resale market. The NOCTA Glide followed and continued to build the footwear side of the brand.

Beyond sneakers, NOCTA has put out hoodies, puffer jackets, and tracksuits that have found a real audience in the streetwear space. The partnership puts Drake in rare company as one of the few artists with a fully dedicated Nike sub-brand.