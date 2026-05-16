Drake's Three New Albums Get Gargantuan First Week Sales Projections

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake New Albums First Week Sales Projections
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN" is leading the pack when it comes to first week sales projections, but "HABIBTI" and "MAID OF HONOUR" rank high regardless.

Drake shocked the world by dropping three albums in one night (ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR) instead of just the icy installment he originally promised. Unsurprisingly, it looks like this is going to cause an earthquake on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as we now have early first week sales projections for each of these records.

ICEMAN is leading the way with 480K-520K as first week sales projections, according to Kurrco on Twitter. This is unsurprising given the album's length, its singles and leaks building anticipation, and its rap-centric direction being what many fans longed for.

As for the R&B-centric HABIBTI, it could reportedly move anywhere from 110K to 130K album-equivalent units in its first week. This seems to be the most agreed-upon LP of the bunch when it comes to overall consensus, avoiding criticisms of beef narratives and tapping into Drizzy's lovelorn melodic talents.

Finally, the clubby and divisive MAID OF HONOUR is projected to sell anywhere between 115K and 135K album-equivalent units in its first week. While some of its playful risks and poppy appeals didn't land for fans, others see it as refreshingly fun and genuinely challenging for his artistry.

All in all, these early first week sales projections for these full-lengths suggest the Toronto superstar could amass a combined strength of 705K-785K album-equivalent units in their first week. We'll have to wait another week to see what the final Billboard tally is, and where their tracks will land on the Hot 100 chart.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

Some fans speculate Drake employed this release strategy to exit UMG. They think this may have fulfilled his contract with the major label, which he sued for defamation for dropping the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." The OVO team is currently appealing that legal move's dismissal.

No matter what the play was with this trilogy, it will certainly pay off. Whether it's this commercial astonishment or critical reappraisal of The Boy's abilities, we will have a lot more to dissect when it comes to H.I.M. That's the acronym many fans have attributed to this triple threat, and with these numbers, it's not hard to see why.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Three New Albums Fans Question Record Label Deal Music Drake's Three New Albums Make Fans Question His Record Label Deal
Drake UMG Lawsuit Fight Against The Man ICEMAN Music Drake Affirms His UMG Lawsuit Is A Fight Against "The Man" On "ICEMAN"
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Drake Unveils Tracklist, Features, & Cover Art For "ICEMAN, "Habibti," And "Maid Of Honour"
Drake Three New Albums Fan Reactions Music Drake's Three New Albums Lead To Uproarious Fan Reactions
Comments 0