Drake's Three New Albums Make Fans Question His Record Label Deal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Three New Albums Fans Question Record Label Deal
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's three new albums "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR" were all released under the UMG umbrella, the parent label he's suing.

Drake previewed the release of his three new albums via a livestream last night (Thursday, May 14), ending it with the following message: "I made this so that I could make this." It referred to his new album ICEMAN and its release alongside two other LPs, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. When the projects finally dropped on streaming service, fans immediately theorized this message and these records' releases reflected a complicated relationship with Drizzy's parent label, Universal Music Group (UMG).

As covered by Kurrco on Twitter, all three of these new full-lengths were released under OVO, under exclusive license to Republic Records. That's the division of UMG The Boy is under. Considering Drake's lawsuit against his label over "Not Like Us," this caused a lot of commotion.

In the replies of the tweet below, you can see fans speculating about what this could mean. The leading theory posits that the Toronto superstar released three albums at once in order to fulfill his present contract with the record company, thus allowing him to move elsewhere in the future or, presumably and most likely, go independent.

Other speculations include the idea that UMG didn't want to count his 21 Savage and PARTYNEXTDOOR collab LPs towards his deal. This is all still in pretty vague and unconfirmed territory, as fans don't exactly have access to these business conversations. But it all lines up with the narrative and the 6ix God's contentious relationship with UMG.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

For those unaware, Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG is in appeal, following a dismissal last year. He even referenced it lyrically on ICEMAN, making it clear he's not backing down. We'll see if that gets a revival in court or if the dismissal is its final fate.

Elsewhere, the Toronto superstar is making sure fans have all the access they need to fully enjoy his triple drop. Drake's new music videos show off some of the ICEMAN visual album experience highlights from the livestream. Some of them are from the other two albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. He's still dropping more as of writing this article, and we might get even more visual treatments.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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