Drake "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," & "MAID OF HONOUR" Full Credits: Every Feature & Producer

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake just dropped off "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR," and we have every feature and producer on the record.

Drake stunned the hip-hop world earlier tonight when he revealed he would be dropping a total of three albums. In addition to ICEMAN, he would also be coming out with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. It was a stunning revelation, and one that is certainly going to keep fans eating throughout the Spring and Summer.

With the new albums on streaming services, we have you covered with every single feature and producer that is credited on the project. Considering there are 43 tracks here, there is no denying that all of this was a pretty massive undertaking.

Either way, Drake has outdone himself. Whether or not these three projects all stand out and hold up on their own is something that still remains to be seen.

This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.

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ICEMAN Credits

  1. Make Them Cry (Prod by Maneesh)
  2. Dust
  3. Whisper My Name
  4. Janice STFU
  5. Ran To Atlanta (feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA) (Prod by Wheezy & Southside)
  6. Shabang (Prod by Maneesh)
  7. Make Them Pay (Prod by Ovrkst.)
  8. Burning Bridges
  9. National Treasures (Prod by Boi-1da, OZ, London Cyr, Nico Baran, Patron (Producer), Ben10k & Ryan Bakalarczyk)
  10. B’s On The Table (feat. 21 SAVAGE)
  11. What Did I Miss? (Prod by Tay Keith, OZ, FNZ, London Cyr, O Lil Angel, DJ LEWIS, Patron (Producer), Elyas & Gyz)
  12. Plot Twist
  13. 2 Hard 4 The Radio (Prod by OZ, Ben10k, Karri & P-LO)
  14. Make Them Remember
  15. Little Birdie (Prod by 40, DJ Frisco954 & rl (Rapper))
  16. Don’t Worry (Prod by Sledgren, Batmanonthebeatz & Nasamadeit)
  17. Firm Friends (Prod by Conductor Williams)
  18. Make Them Know

HABIBTI Credits

  1. Rusty Intro
  2. WNBA
  3. Slap The City (feat. Qendresa)
  4. High Fives (Prod by 40, ProdbyTY & rl (Rapper))
  5. Hurrr Nor Thurrr (feat. SEXYY RED)
  6. I’m Spent (feat. LOE SHIMMY)
  7. Classic (Prod by apmelodies, SkipOnDaBeat, Smash David, Foreign Teck & 5EBAS)
  8. Gen 5 (Prod by rl (Rapper))
  9. White Bone
  10. Fortworth (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
  11. Prioritizing

MAID OF HONOUR Credits

  1. Hoe Phase
  2. Road Trips
  3. Outside Tweaking (feat. STUNNA SANDY)
  4. Cheetah Print (feat. SEXYY RED)
  5. Which One (feat. CENTRAL CEE) (Prod by OZ, O Lil Angel, Bonboi, DJ Cruz & b4u)
  6. Amazing Shape (feat. POPCAAN)
  7. BBW
  8. True Bestie (feat. ICONIC SAVVY)
  9. Where’s Your Stuff Interlude
  10. New Bestie
  11. Q&A (Prod by apmelodies, Dylan Hyde, Royall, Sav Beats, b4u & Stackkie)
  12. Stuck (Prod by Nico Baran & Smash David)
  13. Goose and The Juice
  14. Princess

Let us know which of these album was your favorite, in the comments section below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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