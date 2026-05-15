Drake "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," & "MAID OF HONOUR" Full Credits: Every Feature & Producer

Drake just dropped off "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR," and we have every feature and producer on the record.

Either way, Drake has outdone himself. Whether or not these three projects all stand out and hold up on their own is something that still remains to be seen.

With the new albums on streaming services, we have you covered with every single feature and producer that is credited on the project. Considering there are 43 tracks here, there is no denying that all of this was a pretty massive undertaking.

Drake stunned the hip-hop world earlier tonight when he revealed he would be dropping a total of three albums. In addition to ICEMAN, he would also be coming out with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. It was a stunning revelation, and one that is certainly going to keep fans eating throughout the Spring and Summer.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!