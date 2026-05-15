Drake "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," & "MAID OF HONOUR" Full Credits: Every Feature & Producer

Drake stunned the hip-hop world earlier tonight when he revealed he would be dropping a total of three albums. In addition to ICEMAN, he would also be coming out with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. It was a stunning revelation, and one that is certainly going to keep fans eating throughout the Spring and Summer.
With the new albums on streaming services, we have you covered with every single feature and producer that is credited on the project. Considering there are 43 tracks here, there is no denying that all of this was a pretty massive undertaking.
Either way, Drake has outdone himself. Whether or not these three projects all stand out and hold up on their own is something that still remains to be seen.
This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.
ICEMAN Credits
- Make Them Cry (Prod by Maneesh)
- Dust
- Whisper My Name
- Janice STFU
- Ran To Atlanta (feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA) (Prod by Wheezy & Southside)
- Shabang (Prod by Maneesh)
- Make Them Pay (Prod by Ovrkst.)
- Burning Bridges
- National Treasures (Prod by Boi-1da, OZ, London Cyr, Nico Baran, Patron (Producer), Ben10k & Ryan Bakalarczyk)
- B’s On The Table (feat. 21 SAVAGE)
- What Did I Miss? (Prod by Tay Keith, OZ, FNZ, London Cyr, O Lil Angel, DJ LEWIS, Patron (Producer), Elyas & Gyz)
- Plot Twist
- 2 Hard 4 The Radio (Prod by OZ, Ben10k, Karri & P-LO)
- Make Them Remember
- Little Birdie (Prod by 40, DJ Frisco954 & rl (Rapper))
- Don’t Worry (Prod by Sledgren, Batmanonthebeatz & Nasamadeit)
- Firm Friends (Prod by Conductor Williams)
- Make Them Know
HABIBTI Credits
- Rusty Intro
- WNBA
- Slap The City (feat. Qendresa)
- High Fives (Prod by 40, ProdbyTY & rl (Rapper))
- Hurrr Nor Thurrr (feat. SEXYY RED)
- I’m Spent (feat. LOE SHIMMY)
- Classic (Prod by apmelodies, SkipOnDaBeat, Smash David, Foreign Teck & 5EBAS)
- Gen 5 (Prod by rl (Rapper))
- White Bone
- Fortworth (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
- Prioritizing
MAID OF HONOUR Credits
- Hoe Phase
- Road Trips
- Outside Tweaking (feat. STUNNA SANDY)
- Cheetah Print (feat. SEXYY RED)
- Which One (feat. CENTRAL CEE) (Prod by OZ, O Lil Angel, Bonboi, DJ Cruz & b4u)
- Amazing Shape (feat. POPCAAN)
- BBW
- True Bestie (feat. ICONIC SAVVY)
- Where’s Your Stuff Interlude
- New Bestie
- Q&A (Prod by apmelodies, Dylan Hyde, Royall, Sav Beats, b4u & Stackkie)
- Stuck (Prod by Nico Baran & Smash David)
- Goose and The Juice
- Princess
Let us know which of these album was your favorite, in the comments section below.