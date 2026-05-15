Drake Takes Aim At DJ Khaled For Not Speaking About Palestine

BY Alexander Cole
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2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artists Drake (L) and DJ Khaled attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)
Drake is premiering his new album "ICEMAN," and as many have pointed out, there is a shot at DJ Khaled on the record.

Drake is currently in the midst of premiering his brand-new album, ICEMAN. This is a visual album, and ICEMAN Episode 4 is serving as the vector through which the album is being presented. It's been a fun ride so far, and there have been plenty of shots thrown.

Most of the shots have been at Kendrick Lamar. There have also been a couple of shots at the likes of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Some fans even believe they heard a shot aimed at Jay-Z. With that being said, the biggest shot on the album was actually at DJ Khaled.

During one of the tracks, Drake names the record producer by name, and even invokes his silence on Palestine. DJ Khaled is one of the most prominent Palestinians in hip-hop, although he has yet to speak on the conflict.

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Drake Is Taking Shots

"Khaled you know what I mean... Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green," Drake rapped.

So far, there have been features from the likes of Future, Molly Santana, and even 21 Savage. Fans are hoping for even more features as the evening goes on. At this time, the official tracklist and the features list have yet to be revealed.

That said, it is clear that Drake has put a ton of effort into this album. The visual album concept is a dope one, and so far, the artist has executed. There have even been some appearances from the likes of Shane Gillis and even DJ Akademiks.

Stay tuned to HNHH this evening as we continue to provide live coverage of the album.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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