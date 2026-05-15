Drake Takes Aim At DJ Khaled For Not Speaking About Palestine

Drake is currently in the midst of premiering his brand-new album, ICEMAN. This is a visual album, and ICEMAN Episode 4 is serving as the vector through which the album is being presented. It's been a fun ride so far, and there have been plenty of shots thrown.

Most of the shots have been at Kendrick Lamar. There have also been a couple of shots at the likes of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Some fans even believe they heard a shot aimed at Jay-Z. With that being said, the biggest shot on the album was actually at DJ Khaled.

During one of the tracks, Drake names the record producer by name, and even invokes his silence on Palestine. DJ Khaled is one of the most prominent Palestinians in hip-hop, although he has yet to speak on the conflict.

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Drake Is Taking Shots

"Khaled you know what I mean... Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green," Drake rapped.

So far, there have been features from the likes of Future, Molly Santana, and even 21 Savage. Fans are hoping for even more features as the evening goes on. At this time, the official tracklist and the features list have yet to be revealed.

That said, it is clear that Drake has put a ton of effort into this album. The visual album concept is a dope one, and so far, the artist has executed. There have even been some appearances from the likes of Shane Gillis and even DJ Akademiks.