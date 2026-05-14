Drake Claims He Slept With Joe Budden's Girlfriend And Suggests Dr. Dre Should Be In Jail

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's song "1 AM In Albany" was leaked last night, and the artist is taking aim at everyone, including Joe Budden and Dr. Dre.

Last night, Drake fans were left stunned as a track leaked to social media. In fact, three Drake records were leaked. However, everyone's focus is currently on "1 AM In Albany."

As we previously reported, this record features disses aimed at Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and even LeBron James. Upon further inspection of the track, it is clear that Drake is also take aim at people like Joe Budden and Dr. Dre.

For instance, in some bars aimed at Budden, Drizzy brings up the infamous naked hallway excursion. Before that, he claims to have slept with Budden's girlfriend.

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Drake Takes Out Frustration On "1 AM In Albany"

“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face," Drake raps. "Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must've ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing 'bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state."

As for the bars against Dr. Dre, Drake seems to imply that the music mogul should be in jail. It is a bar that stood out to people, especially since they needed to do a bit of math in their head to understand it.

"If Drake took out the A.K., maybe he'd be in jail... just based off the name that it spells," Drake said.

Ultimately, this is a great promo for ICEMAN, which is set to drop at midnight tonight. Fans could not be more excited for this project, and it seems like there are still some big surprises to come.

At 9:45 PM EST, Drake will be dropping ICEMAN Episode 4, which could very well answer many of our burning questions.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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