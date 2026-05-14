What Time Is Drake Dropping "ICEMAN" Episode 4?

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is looking to make a big splash on Thursday, and it appears as though he has set a time for "ICEMAN" Episode 4.

Last night was a wild one for the hip-hop world. Three Drake tracks ended up leaking onto the internet, including the track "1 AM In Albany," which seems to be the effort everyone is talking about.

In this track, Drake is taking aim at everyone, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, Joe Budden, and even Dr. Dre. Overall, it is an interesting song, with some mixed reactions all throughout social media.

Throughout the leak, Drizzy mostly stayed quiet. However, late last night, he came through with an announcement for all of his fans. ICEMAN Episode 4 finally got a release time, and his fans could not be any happier.

In the absence of cover art, a tracklist, or a features list, this certainly gives supporters something to cling to.

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ICEMAN Episode 4 Has A Release Time

If you want to watch the new ICEMAN Episode, you will be able to do so as of 9:45 PM EST. The episode will air live on YouTube, just like some of the previous episodes before it.

For fans of Drake, this could be a make-or-break moment. Ultimately, fans have been extremely excited about this new album and what it could mean going forward. This is the Canadian megastar's first solo album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024. Needless to say, there is a lot riding on all of this.

It is expected that this livestream will roll into the album's release at midnight. If this is the case, then there is a chance that ICEMAN is some sort of visual album. Of course, this is just speculation. At this time, we await to hear more announcements from the man himself.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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