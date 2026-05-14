What Time Is Drake Dropping "ICEMAN" Episode 4?

Last night was a wild one for the hip-hop world. Three Drake tracks ended up leaking onto the internet, including the track "1 AM In Albany," which seems to be the effort everyone is talking about.

Throughout the leak, Drizzy mostly stayed quiet. However, late last night, he came through with an announcement for all of his fans. ICEMAN Episode 4 finally got a release time, and his fans could not be any happier.

In the absence of cover art, a tracklist, or a features list, this certainly gives supporters something to cling to.

ICEMAN Episode 4 Has A Release Time

If you want to watch the new ICEMAN Episode, you will be able to do so as of 9:45 PM EST. The episode will air live on YouTube, just like some of the previous episodes before it.

For fans of Drake, this could be a make-or-break moment. Ultimately, fans have been extremely excited about this new album and what it could mean going forward. This is the Canadian megastar's first solo album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024. Needless to say, there is a lot riding on all of this.

It is expected that this livestream will roll into the album's release at midnight. If this is the case, then there is a chance that ICEMAN is some sort of visual album. Of course, this is just speculation. At this time, we await to hear more announcements from the man himself.