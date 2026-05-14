Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, & J. Cole On Leaked Song "1 AM In Albany"

Folks, the time is almost here. Drake's ICEMAN is officially dropping on May 15. The album will arrive in about 27 hours from now, and there is no denying that the fans are eager to hear the album, once and for all.

This is one of those projects that could have a tremendous effect on Drake's legacy. It's his first solo project since the Kendrick Lamar beef, and the fans want him to show up and show out. The hype for the album has been palpable. However, with no lead single to show for it, some bad actors are taking matters into their own hands.

Earlier this evening, a new song called "1 AM In Albany" was leaked on the internet. This is a five-minute timestamp track in which Drake is addressing everyone. For instance, he calls out Kendrick Lamar and his height on the track, rapping "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise."

Drake Puts It Out There On 1 AM In Albany

Subsequently, Drake even levels some bars at LeBron James, who sided with Kendrick Lamar during the beef.

“I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up," Drake says. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA."

Later in the track, Drake takes aim at J. Cole, calling him the "married rapper" who backed away. Overall, it is very clear what Drake is doing here. Sure, no one is being called out by name, but everyone knows who he is rapping about.

Whether or not this leaked track ends up on ICEMAN remains to be seen. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake has energy for everyone.