Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, & J. Cole On Leaked Song "1 AM In Albany"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake is dropping "ICEMAN" on May 15, but that is not stopping some leakers from getting ahead and dropping songs.

Folks, the time is almost here. Drake's ICEMAN is officially dropping on May 15. The album will arrive in about 27 hours from now, and there is no denying that the fans are eager to hear the album, once and for all.

This is one of those projects that could have a tremendous effect on Drake's legacy. It's his first solo project since the Kendrick Lamar beef, and the fans want him to show up and show out. The hype for the album has been palpable. However, with no lead single to show for it, some bad actors are taking matters into their own hands.

Earlier this evening, a new song called "1 AM In Albany" was leaked on the internet. This is a five-minute timestamp track in which Drake is addressing everyone. For instance, he calls out Kendrick Lamar and his height on the track, rapping "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake Puts It Out There On 1 AM In Albany

Subsequently, Drake even levels some bars at LeBron James, who sided with Kendrick Lamar during the beef.

“I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up," Drake says. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA."

Later in the track, Drake takes aim at J. Cole, calling him the "married rapper" who backed away. Overall, it is very clear what Drake is doing here. Sure, no one is being called out by name, but everyone knows who he is rapping about.

Whether or not this leaked track ends up on ICEMAN remains to be seen. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake has energy for everyone.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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