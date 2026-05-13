Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping? Mysterious "Who Is The Giant" Poster Leads To Speculation

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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A "Who Is The Giant" poster has appeared in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, and it has led to questions about Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar made all kinds of headlines as some of his music was taken off Apple Music. If you remember, GNX was taken down, as was his Drake diss track, "Euphoria." From there, "Not Like Us" and "luther" were removed from YouTube, prompting speculation about what might be going on.

In the end, all of the music was re-uploaded to its rightful platforms. The music videos are back on YouTube, and Apple Music listeners can enjoy GNX and "Euphoria" again. That said, Lamar has sparked all sorts of conspiracy theories about him stomping on Drake's upcoming ICEMAN album.

Hip-Hop fans are on edge right now, and this was on full display on Tuesday, as "WHO IS THE GIANT?" posters began circulating in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. Upon scanning the QR code on the poster, you are brought to whoisthegiant.com. There is a 30-second video on the page, allowing users to sign up for updates.

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Who Is The Giant?

It is clear that this is a rollout of some sort. However, we don't know the artist, and we don't know the genre. Despite this, fans simply could not help themselves. On X, some suggested that the video was eerily reminiscent of the aesthetic used by pgLang. Others were firm in their notion that this is all one big teaser for Kendrick's next album.

Meanwhile, there were some fans who attempted to be reasonable in their speculation. For instance, some think this could be either Nas or even Jay-Z. Tyler, the Creator, was even floated around as a possible culprit for this marketing tactic.

For now, all fans can do is speculate. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that Kendrick's Apple Music situation has kept fans on edge. With ICEMAN just two days away, odd occurrences keep materializing, and it's allowing fans to go wild with their imaginations.

Who do you think is behind all of this?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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