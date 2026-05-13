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Who is the Giant
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Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping? Mysterious "Who Is The Giant" Poster Leads To Speculation
A "Who Is The Giant" poster has appeared in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, and it has led to questions about Kendrick Lamar.
By
Alexander Cole
May 13, 2026