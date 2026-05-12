Adin Ross Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Running Scared Because Of Drake's "ICEMAN"

Kendrick Lamar had fans confused on Monday following a situation involving his album GNX. The project was taken off of Apple Music, along with the Drake diss track, "Euphoria." Subsequently, the music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken off YouTube.

Eventually, the music videos were re-uploaded from scratch, with the view counter reset. "Euphoria" and GNX slowly made their way back to Apple Music, and the crisis was averted. However, this led to numerous questions about Lamar's desire to do such a thing. The conspiracy theories rolled in, with many relating this to Drake, who is dropping ICEMAN on Friday.

While some Twitter users came to the conclusion that this is all part of some record deal catalog transfer, others aren't so convinced. For instance, streamer Adin Ross believes Kendrick Lamar is running scared right now. He claims Lamar is worried about the release of ICEMAN, and this is why he rushed to delete "Not Like Us."

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Adin Ross With A Ridiculous Take

It was a ridiculous claim, especially when you consider how the music video was re-uploaded. Furthermore, "Not Like Us" was never deleted from any streaming platforms. Instead, it stayed up on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more.

Perhaps the most ridiculous claim to come from Ross' mouth is the notion that Lamar's only classic is Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. One could easily claim To Pimp A Butterfly and DAMN as classics as well. Even GNX has the potential to age well and become one of the biggest projects in Lamar's discography.