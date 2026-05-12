Adin Ross Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Running Scared Because Of Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Following a bizarre situation involving Kendrick Lamar's catalog on Monday, Adin Ross has decided to weigh in with a ridiculous take.

Kendrick Lamar had fans confused on Monday following a situation involving his album GNX. The project was taken off of Apple Music, along with the Drake diss track, "Euphoria." Subsequently, the music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" were taken off YouTube.

Eventually, the music videos were re-uploaded from scratch, with the view counter reset. "Euphoria" and GNX slowly made their way back to Apple Music, and the crisis was averted. However, this led to numerous questions about Lamar's desire to do such a thing. The conspiracy theories rolled in, with many relating this to Drake, who is dropping ICEMAN on Friday.

While some Twitter users came to the conclusion that this is all part of some record deal catalog transfer, others aren't so convinced. For instance, streamer Adin Ross believes Kendrick Lamar is running scared right now. He claims Lamar is worried about the release of ICEMAN, and this is why he rushed to delete "Not Like Us."

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Adin Ross With A Ridiculous Take

It was a ridiculous claim, especially when you consider how the music video was re-uploaded. Furthermore, "Not Like Us" was never deleted from any streaming platforms. Instead, it stayed up on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more.

Perhaps the most ridiculous claim to come from Ross' mouth is the notion that Lamar's only classic is Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. One could easily claim To Pimp A Butterfly and DAMN as classics as well. Even GNX has the potential to age well and become one of the biggest projects in Lamar's discography.

Regardless, it is clear that these narratives are only going to get worse as the week goes on. ICEMAN is approaching, and all of Drake's friends are doing everything they can to pump the megastar's tires. One can just imagine how bad this will all get once the album comes out.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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