RZA Sings Drake's Praises Ahead Of "ICEMAN" Arrival: "I'm A Fan, I Respect Him"

As Charlamagne Tha God stirs the pot by saying that Drake may have some pointed disses toward DJ Khaled on his highly anticipated Iceman, dropping this week, RZA is switching up the conversation by chatting on a podcast about the "we the best" hitmaker.
The Wu-Tang legend sat down with The Adam Friedland Show, and the discussion shifted to Drizzy taking major hits over the last few years through the ebbs and flows of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Friedland noted that in 2023, Drake joined several other artists by signing a letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The comedian then mentioned that DJ Khaled, who is Palestinian, hasn't made any public comments about the tragedies abroad.
"Don't get me started," joked Friedland. “No one has ever come forward and said they were molested by Drake. It was clearly a hit job.” RZA chuckled his way through the segment before singing Drake's praises. It's clear that Bobby Digital is excited for May 15.
Read More: DJ Khaled's Cousin Takes Issue With His Silence On Palestine
"I've met him, I respect him. Sometimes an artist will say, 'I know you,' and I can't say I know him," said RZA. He admitted that while he doesn't have Drake's phone number, he does have Dennis Graham's digits saved. "But yeah, I'm a fan of Drake's music, I met him, he's a cool motherf*cka."
When asked about the 6 God going toe-to-toe with K. Dot, RZA took a neutral approach. As a New York emcee who has seen many evolutions of Hip Hop, RZA knows that beefing and battling often come with the territory. Check out RZA and Friedland chopping it up in the above clip.