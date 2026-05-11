RZA Sings Drake's Praises Ahead Of "ICEMAN" Arrival: "I'm A Fan, I Respect Him"

BY Erika Marie
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RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.
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He and Adam Friedland also addressed DJ Khaled not speaking up on Palestine, noting that Drizzy signed a letter for a ceasefire in Gaza.

As Charlamagne Tha God stirs the pot by saying that Drake may have some pointed disses toward DJ Khaled on his highly anticipated Iceman, dropping this week, RZA is switching up the conversation by chatting on a podcast about the "we the best" hitmaker.

The Wu-Tang legend sat down with The Adam Friedland Show, and the discussion shifted to Drizzy taking major hits over the last few years through the ebbs and flows of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Friedland noted that in 2023, Drake joined several other artists by signing a letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The comedian then mentioned that DJ Khaled, who is Palestinian, hasn't made any public comments about the tragedies abroad.

"Don't get me started," joked Friedland. “No one has ever come forward and said they were molested by Drake. It was clearly a hit job.” RZA chuckled his way through the segment before singing Drake's praises. It's clear that Bobby Digital is excited for May 15.

Read More: DJ Khaled's Cousin Takes Issue With His Silence On Palestine

"I've met him, I respect him. Sometimes an artist will say, 'I know you,' and I can't say I know him," said RZA. He admitted that while he doesn't have Drake's phone number, he does have Dennis Graham's digits saved. "But yeah, I'm a fan of Drake's music, I met him, he's a cool motherf*cka."

When asked about the 6 God going toe-to-toe with K. Dot, RZA took a neutral approach. As a New York emcee who has seen many evolutions of Hip Hop, RZA knows that beefing and battling often come with the territory. Check out RZA and Friedland chopping it up in the above clip.

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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