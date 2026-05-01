RZA Weighs In On Drake’s “ICEMAN” Album, Says It’s A Win Either Way

RZA is already locked in on Drake’s next move, and he’s making it clear he’s not picking sides when it comes to what direction the album takes. During a recent interview on Flagrant Clips, the Wu-Tang Clan legend shared his thoughts on Drake’s upcoming project ICEMAN, and his take is pretty simple. No matter how Drake approaches it, he thinks it’s going to land.

“I’m so excited to see what he’s gonna do,” RZA said. “If he comes out lyrical, bomb. If he comes hits on hits, bomb.”

He didn't get caught up in the usual debates about bars versus chart success. Moreover, RZA took a step back and focused on the bigger picture. For him, it’s less about what lane Drake chooses and more about what hip-hop continues to represent overall.

“I love hip-hop, I’m optimistic about it,” he added. “I think it continues to do what it was meant to do, which is inspire, enlighten, and feed families.”

It's A Win Either Way, RZA Says

The comments come as anticipation builds around ICEMAN, which Drake recently teased through a viral rollout involving a massive ice installation in Toronto. Fans have been speculating about the album’s direction ever since, especially with Drake known for balancing introspective rap cuts with radio-ready hits. In addition, Drake's other albums have been charting through the roof ahead of ICEMAN's release. Fans have been using the anticipation to discuss their other favorite bodies of work, and re-listening to them in the process.

Moreover, RZA’s perspective cuts through the noise of the album living up to expectations. From his point of view, Drake’s versatility is the advantage. Whether he leans into deeper storytelling or delivers another run of chart-dominating records, the outcome still contributes to the culture in a meaningful way.