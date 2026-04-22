Drake Fans Spam Kendrick Lamar's Instagram Comments Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

Drake revealed to the world on Tuesday that his new album, ICEMAN, would be dropping on May 15th. That is in about three weeks from now, and there is no denying that there is a lot of hype surrounding the project.

Fans attempted to break through an ice sculpture in order to get the release date. It was an impressive showing that showcases how active Drake's fans are right now. It has been almost three years since the artist dropped off a solo project. For All The Dogs was a polarizing record, and now, Drake has an opportunity to show fans that he is still at the top of his game.

With that being said, this is a record with major implications for the mega star. It is his first solo record since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. While many declared Kendrick the victor, there are some Drizzy fans who have been holding out hope for a comeback.

In fact, with ICEMAN's release set in stone, Drake's fans decided to taunt Lamar in one of the more rudimentary ways possible. Taking to Instagram, they went to K. Dot's page and began spamming ice emojis.

Drake Fans Are Hard At Work

Whether or not this is an effective way to promote the album, remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen whether or not Kendrick puts his foot down and turns off comments on Instagram. However, if he does go down that road, there are going to be some Drake fans gearing up to call him soft.