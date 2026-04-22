Drake Fans Spam Kendrick Lamar's Instagram Comments Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake is dropping "ICEMAN" very soon, and the fans are so excited that they are trying to reignite the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Drake revealed to the world on Tuesday that his new album, ICEMAN, would be dropping on May 15th. That is in about three weeks from now, and there is no denying that there is a lot of hype surrounding the project.

Fans attempted to break through an ice sculpture in order to get the release date. It was an impressive showing that showcases how active Drake's fans are right now. It has been almost three years since the artist dropped off a solo project. For All The Dogs was a polarizing record, and now, Drake has an opportunity to show fans that he is still at the top of his game.

With that being said, this is a record with major implications for the mega star. It is his first solo record since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. While many declared Kendrick the victor, there are some Drizzy fans who have been holding out hope for a comeback.

In fact, with ICEMAN's release set in stone, Drake's fans decided to taunt Lamar in one of the more rudimentary ways possible. Taking to Instagram, they went to K. Dot's page and began spamming ice emojis.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Drake Fans Are Hard At Work

Whether or not this is an effective way to promote the album, remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen whether or not Kendrick puts his foot down and turns off comments on Instagram. However, if he does go down that road, there are going to be some Drake fans gearing up to call him soft.

At this stage, ICEMAN remains the most hyped album of the entire year. The fans have been wanting this for a very long time, and now, Drake is on the verge of delivering. It is an exciting time to be a rap fan, and there is no doubt that the streaming services are going to have a hard time staying operational on May 15th.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Is Officially One Step Closer To Dropping "ICEMAN"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert
Comments 0