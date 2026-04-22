The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

No one has more hits than Drake. Whether we're talking about hip-hop or music as a whole, it is clear that Drizzy reigns supreme. While some hate this, there are others who completely embrace it. For the better part of two decades now, the Canadian megastar has been giving us a steady dose of hit records. While he has slowed down over the last few years, there is no denying that ICEMAN has fans convinced that the hitmaker will return in full force.

ICEMAN is on the way, and it has us reflecting on the artist's music. This inspired the HotNewHipHop staff to get together and count down the top 50 songs of Drake's career. From deep cuts to bona fide slappers, there is a little something for everyone on this list. It makes sense given the diversity of sounds that have blessed Drake's career. You'd be hard-pressed to find a song here that doesn't deserve to be recognized. Coming up with just 50 songs was no easy task. We could have comfortably come up with a top 100, but we figured it might get a bit complicated.

So without further ado, here is HotNewHipHop's definitive list of the Top 50 best Drake songs,

50. Nokia

“Nokia” is one of the more memorable tracks from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Released in February of 2025, it quickly climbed the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It sold more than one million units in less than two months and earned Double-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) later that year. Catchy and lighthearted, the song was one of the Toronto rapper’s first big hits following his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar, and served as a firm reminder that he has no problem maintaining his commercial dominance. It was nominated for Viewers' Choice at the 2025 BET Awards and Best Hip-Hop at the 2025 MTV Music Video Awards, though ultimately, it won neither.

- Caroline Fisher

49. Worst Behavior

Drake’s version of a rags-to-riches anthem goes over incredibly well on this brash and rebellious banger. The simple but effective “Motherf**kers never loved us / Man, motherf**kers never loved us / Worst behavior,” chorus will always hit hard for those who didn’t start life on easy mode. The payoff hits even harder when the third “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems”-interpolated verse comes in. Lines about still missing family despite all the wealth keep the track grounded and true to its message. Some of the things he was taught as a child still apply to his upgraded lifestyle, like preserving his possessions by “scrubbing Js with a toothbrush,” for example. It’s a feel-good moment on Nothing Was the Same that always hits harder on those days when you need some extra self-confidence.

- Zachary Horvath

48. Company ft. Travis Scott

Don’t sleep on one of the most creative, evocative, and unique cuts on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Although Drake and Travis Scott have much bigger and more expansive collaborations under their belts, their first official link-up in 2015 might still rank as the most balanced, cohesive, and significant mix of their artistries. Drizzy switches between rapid-fire interrogations for a partner and more wistful melodic refrains with ease, letting a cloudy and bark-interrupted beat shroud his assessments as a self-proclaimed dog. La Flame eventually swoops in for a grand display of bass, employing fast flows to melt the track away towards the end. “Company” can feel both haunting and lustful at almost every turn, prioritizing pace and atmosphere over immediate gratification. It’s one of this record’s most transportive and idiosyncratic highlights, and subtly tempers its ambitions by letting listeners sit in its mood rather than rushing through it.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

47. In My Feelings

If the quality of Drake’s albums began to decline in 2018, you wouldn’t know it from his singles. Despite the mixed reception of Scorpion, the project still supported several highlights. Its fifth single, “In My Feelings,” is a perfect example. The song is Drake at his best, crafting an infectious hook, sparking speculation about the identity of "Kiki," and once again showcasing his ability to collaborate with emerging artists, this time with the City Girls. They inject the most quotable lyric on the entire effort, rapping on the interlude: “Two bad b*tches and we kissin' in the Wraith / I need that black card and the code to the safe.” Additionally, TrapMoneyBenny, BlaqNmilD, and 40 collaborate on an unbelievably catchy beat born from New Orleans bounce that ties the entire track together.

- Cole Blake

46. HYFR ft. Lil Wayne

In November of 2011, Drake and Lil Wayne joined forces to deliver one of their most notable collaborations yet, “HYFR (Hell Ya F*****g Right).” The song was released as a single ahead of the OVO boss’s second studio album, Take Care, and quickly became a standout thanks to the hitmakers’ undeniable chemistry. It spent a total of 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured several nominations at the 2012 MTV Music Video Awards. It took home the award for Best Hip-Hop Video thanks to its iconic bar mitzvah-themed visual featuring Birdman, DJ Khaled, Trey Songz, and more. The song was even nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 55th annual Grammys, but ultimately, the award went to Jay-Z and Kanye West for “N****s In Paris.”

- Caroline Fisher

45. Take Care ft. Rihanna

Although Drake and Rihanna’s history has a lot of baggage these days, cuts like “Take Care” still stand as compelling examples of chemistry. Their vocal tones mesh well over simple pianos and driving kicks, always emphasizing melody to hook listeners with their sweet serenades. Also, it previewed the 6ix God’s adventures with dance and house music long before Honestly, Nevermind doubled down on this direction fully. As one of his first inescapable tracks on all sorts of radio stations, it still hasn’t lost its charming and intimate luster. It also benefits a lot from its song structure, with a brief Gil Scott-Heron interlude and more dynamic instrumental evolutions keeping its relatively long runtime in check. The title track on Drizzy’s 2011 classic cohesively pulls together most of what makes it so special. Beyond that, it’s grown into one of his most considerate cuts, fully trusting romance over more frustrated resentment.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

44. Massive

When you think about Honestly, Nevermind, your head should immediately go to the track “Massive.” This is by far one of, if not the best, song on the entire album. As many of you already know, HM is Drake’s house record, and of all the songs on the album, this fits the theme the best. From the build-up of the track to the eventual drop, you get a true masterclass in electronic production. Meanwhile, Drake delivers an inspired singing performance that makes us yearn for the times when he used to make music more earnestly. When you think of late-stage Drake, this becomes an immediate standout. The songwriting is out of this world, and remains one of the few instances where Drizzy lets the instrumental breathe. Everything is firing on all cylinders, and we just want to listen to “Massive” over and over again.

- Alexander Cole

43. Champagne Poetry

As one of three intro tracks on this list, Drake clearly has a knack for kicking off albums. He showcased the talent once again with the first song on his 2021 effort, Certified Lover Boy. For “Champagne Poetry,” Drake tapped back into the commanding energy he channeled on earlier openers, such as “Tuscan Leather,” to reassert his confidence.

He begins by seemingly addressing his feud with Pusha T, rapping “I been hot since the birth of my son / I remain unfazed, trust, worse has been done,” while also alluding to tensions with Kanye West, adding, “Man, f*ck a valuation, show me personal funds.” What could’ve come across as insecurity instead feels like a measured reminder of Drake’s fearlessness. This all comes while he raps over a prominent sample of Masego’s 2017 song “Navajo,” which itself reworks The Singers Unlimited’s cover of “Michelle” by The Beatles.

- Cole Blake

42. Live From The Gutter with Future

Perhaps Drake and Future’s most underrated collaboration, “Live From the Gutter,” put the former in the latter’s world sonically. Teaming up with the likes of trap maestros in Metro Boomin and Southside, Drizzy enters the street anthem space and delivers a perfectly opposite boss-like verse compared to Pluto’s rags-to-riches story. “I will buy this motherf**ker, it's not even a discussion, woo / And I got my n****s with me, yeah, yeah.” Of course, while talking his talk, he takes one of the most memorable shots of his career, in our opinion. “This for my n****s on that bulls**t and that nonsense / This for my dawgs that go Karrueche with the chopsticks, woo.” While Drake did have more aggressive and darker cuts in his arsenal, à la If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, which dropped seven months prior, songs like “Live From the Gutter” on What a Time To Be Alive were a nice extension of his colder side that proved just how serious he could get on a record and how convincing he could be while tapping into this lane.

- Zachary Horvath

41. The Motto ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga

“The Motto” is maybe Drake’s best-ever example of “less is more.” There’s barely anything to talk about here instrumentally, save for a thick bassline and fluttering percussion that charmingly sounds frozen in its early 2010s era. However, he makes up for this with some of his most acrobatic and dynamic flows, which benefit from his cheeky punchlines and flexes. Drizzy’s mentor Lil Wayne keeps this energy up with admittedly more ludicrous or absurd lyrics, but his calm and collected delivery doesn’t distract from this song’s calculated tone. For a song about only living once, it definitely lives up to that mission by leaving very little bravado on the cutting room floor. Sure, a catchy chorus helps a lot in this regard. But few Drake tracks are as effortlessly cool as this one. Crucially, it showed that he doesn’t lean on his production to make magic. Drake’s always the main event.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

40. First Person Shooter ft. J. Cole

“First Person Shooter” was released as part of Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, in October of 2023. The track became an instant hit and was the Canadian MC’s ninth No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, tying him with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles among solo male artists. The song also served as a major catalyst for his fiery feud with Kendrick Lamar, which would continue for many months. On it, Cole reinforced the widely held belief that he, Drake, and Kendrick are the “big three” of rap. Kendrick would go on to challenge this sentiment on “Like That,” a collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin. “Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me,” he rapped.

- Caroline Fisher

39. 6 God

If you’re a fan of sample breakdown videos, you’ve most likely seen how Boi-1da, Ken Lewis, and Syk Sense flipped a Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest track from 1995 into one of Drake’s grimiest bangers on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. It’s among the hardest-hitting beats you’ll ever hear him on, and it helps that he backs this up with one of his most confident performances on this 2015 LP. We’ll admit it, we’ll admit it: Drizzy manages to get melodic even on a tough-as-nails cut like this, whether it’s in the middle of his verse or for a spacey outro. Although this is one of his most aggressive deliveries on the mic, it doesn’t feel forced or exaggerated. The 6ix God doesn’t tend to mince words. His declarations of superiority come through hard on “6 God,” dismissing enemies with ease and establishing his power.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

38. Wants & Needs ft. Lil Baby

Scary Hours 2 was a big time for Drake, and it was also a big moment for Lil Baby. The artist was on the verge of becoming rap’s biggest superstar. On the track “Wants & Needs,” these two linked up for a collaboration that instantly became iconic. There is menacing production throughout the song, all while Drake talks that talk throughout the runtime. However, the true standout here is actually Lil Baby. He delivers a career-defining verse on this song, and it’s why this song has proven to be so important. Without it, there is a world in which Baby doesn’t become the sensation he is today. It’s also just a classic example of Drake talking his sh*t, and sounding unbothered in the process.

- Alexander Cole

37. One Dance ft. WizKid & Kyla

In April of 2016, Drake teamed up with Nigerian artist Wizkid and British singer Kyla to drop “One Dance.” It was released as the lead single from his fourth studio album, Views, and is among the most commercially successful tracks of his career. It was the first song ever to reach 1 billion views on Spotify, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive ten non-consecutive weeks. The track also won several awards, including Top R&B Song at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Canadian Single of the Year at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, and more. It’s since been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), meaning it’s sold more than a staggering 10 million units in the United States.

- Caroline Fisher

36. Stories About My Brother

After Drizzy dropped For All The Dogs, he decided to feed fans who hoped for a little more lyrical work on that long-awaited LP. Its Scary Hours 3 expansion can call “Stories About My Brother” its crowning jewel thanks to Conductor Williams’ slick horn-based production, Drake’s witty metaphors and punchlines about Marvel heroes and beyond, and his steady flow over the whole thing. It’s another brag-heavy and threatening collection of verses from The Boy, but one whose vivid imagery and dejected luxury set it apart from most others. Not only is he relentless here from a performance perspective, but his attention to detail in his rhyme schemes and the matter-of-fact nature of his delivery makes the lyricism a focal point. There aren’t many pretensions to this cut: just a smooth instrumental and a lot of hard-earned indignance. It’s the petty 6ix God at his best, and at his most barred-up.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

35. Sneakin' ft. 21 Savage

Although Drake and 21 Savage offered a lot more work together in the next decade, the 2010s highlight “Sneakin’” might still rank as their best-ever collaboration for many fans. A sharp and atmospheric London On Da Track beat sets up some of the duo’s most menacing performances to date, and their lackadaisical flows leave plenty of room for catchy melodic refrains. Also, Savage shows off his chemistry with Drizzy in a compelling way, breaking up the flow a little bit and celebrating his moves from dens to acres. Not only that, but the Toronto superstar also looks back on hitting his tees with Febreze in a way that shows some of the smokier origins of their success. “Sneakin’” is still fascinating to revisit, highlighting why people wanted more collabs from this duo in the first place. It remains one of their best ear-worms without losing out on its dark grime.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

34. Scholarships with Future

“Scholarships” is one of the woozier cuts on 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive, and The Boy doesn’t crumble under the weight of Future’s influence on here. Despite the slow-rolling beat fitting Pluto better on paper, Drake still comes through with an entrancing flow and lets his delivery saunter along with the instrumental. This collaborative album often flips modes between both artists’ sonic tendencies, but this is one of the most successfully explicit mixes of their styles. Metro Boomin contributes a lot to this meld, and it’s a shame we may never hear these artists link up together again. Nevertheless, “Scholarships” carries a lot of moodiness for its hazy and loose feel, adding more color and personality to a tried-and-true formula. Both MCs complement each other very well and without losing each other’s essence. It’s always a tough line to balance on any collaborative LP, but they didn’t fear.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

33. Pound Cake ft. Jay-Z

Reuniting for his third collaboration with Jay-Z, Drake included “Pound Cake” as the closing statement for Nothing Was The Same. While his lyrics reflect on how far he’s come in hip-hop, it’s their quality as juxtaposed to Jay-Z that truly demonstrates growth. On earlier efforts like “Off That,” Hov did the heavy lifting, but Drake can confidently go toe-to-toe with him here. “Debates growin' 'bout who they think is the best now / Took a while, got the jokers out of the deck now,” he raps.

With the third verse, Jay-Z steps in to reframe the conversation around longevity and empire-building. It’s a clarification of what true dominance looks like. “I've done made more millionaires than the lotto did,” he remarks, referencing Dame Dash, Kanye West, Lyor Cohen, and Cam’ron. It’s fitting that Drake uses a single from his next album, “Summer Sixteen,” to declare: “I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella, then I turned into Jay.”

- Cole Blake

32. Crew Love with The Weeknd

Take Care has a plethora of huge Drake songs that have helped define his career. One of them is “Crew Love,” which very famously features The Weeknd. Years later, there are still all sorts of urban legends about Abel’s influence on the album and whether or not he wrote the biggest songs on it. For the most part, this has been debunked. Regardless, we still love “Crew Love” for everything it represents. The Weeknd’s vocal performance on this track is truly angelic. Meanwhile, Drake delivers a spirited rapping performance in the second half of the song. There was a lot of chemistry between Drake and The Weeknd at the time. It is a shame we probably won’t ever get a collab from the two ever again. At least we did get songs like “Crew Love” for a time.

- Alexander Cole

31. The Motion ft. Sampha

Drake unveiled “The Motion” by surprise on his OVO blog in June 2013, just a couple of months before dropping what would be his third studio album, Nothing Was The Same. The track features British singer-songwriter Sampha and arrived alongside three others, giving listeners a taste of what was to come on the new project. It would ultimately land on a special deluxe edition of the LP as a bonus track. It was also re-released as part of a compilation album called Care Package years later, in 2019. In the years since its release, the song has remained a favorite deep cut among the Toronto rapper’s fans thanks to its candid, introspective lyrics, haunting vocals, and moody production from both Sampha and Noah “40” Shebib.

- Caroline Fisher

30. Summer Sixteen

Years before his less successful feuds with Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar, Drake delivered a decisive victory over Meek Mill in an exchange of diss tracks in 2015, which included the iconic “Back to Back.” Riding that momentum into the following year, Drake reiterated his victory in the beef on “Summer Sixteen,” warning any would-be challengers that he’s on top. “Tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in / They bulletproof,” he remarks, more confident than ever. As for possible challengers, he takes aim at Tory Lanez on the second verse, seemingly using his battle with Meek to remind Lanez how quickly he can end a rivalry. The track was such a success that when Drake hit the road to promote Views, he titled the endeavor the “Summer Sixteen Tour.”

- Cole Blake

29. God's Plan

“God’s Plan” is one of those iconic Drake songs that is going to stand the test of time. Leading up to the release of Scorpion, “God’s Plan” was a song that got a whole lot of attention, and for all of the right reasons. It is catchy as hell and has a chorus that can be sung by anyone. It also helps that this song came with an iconic music video that has been memed a million times over. When you think of the second half of Drake’s career, “God’s Plan” sticks out as one of his enduring hits. He has gone number one a few times over the last decade, but few songs have been able to penetrate the public consciousness like “God’s Plan” did.

- Alexander Cole

28. Furthest Thing

“Furthest Thing” is a song that perfectly paints someone who’s dealing with a lot of uncertainty. While the lyrics convey that this is a relationship cut about not being totally faithful, the song is also an accurate reflection of his career at the time. While he was one of the hottest out at the time thanks to Take Care, fans and critics were interested to see if he could really elevate to that established superstar level. Drake felt that way to a degree at this time, and it shows on this multifaceted track. In the spacier first half, he blends rapping and singing to get the point across that he’s wrestling with his own thoughts and decisions. It’s relatable to everyone who’s in this weird in-between, as they feel they’ve made progress in their lives but aren’t quite where they want to be just yet. Then, the song transitions and becomes braggadocious and confident, which is reflected by Drake’s assertive tone as he sounds like he’s reached the lifestyle he’s been chasing. Overall, “Furthest Thing” is one of his best examples in terms of being relatable to the common man, even though he’s living differently than most.

- Zachary Horvath

27. Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon

While Drake hasn’t officially collaborated with Eminem since “Forever,” hearing the former interpolate the latter on “Chicago Freestyle” was a very welcome surprise. The smoothness of “Superman” fits Drizzy’s nocturnal and frigid approach on this track very well, making for a slick pre-chorus before GIVEON steals the show. The Toronto superstar’s narrative approach to his verse also complements this song perfectly, going over his typical movement as he searches for love. It’s not a unique story for him, but rarely has he sonically embodied that slightly sad lust so efficiently and succinctly. It’s one of the icier records on Dark Lane Demo Tapes that has rightfully become a 2020s favorite in the catalog. With enveloping flows in mind, this cut’s intoxication becomes impossible to evade no matter what part of the track you’re in. There’s a paranoid and watchful quality to it that only heightens the sense of careful yearning.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

26. Hotline Bling

“Hotline Bling” is another song that could be described as one of the biggest hits of Drake’s career. Theft accusations aside, this is a song that will forever stand the test of time. The song has catchy production, a catchy chorus, and one of Drake’s most iconic music videos. Everything about this song is just A+. It also helps that this came off the heels of Drake’s beef with Meek Mill. At the time, fans were hoping for Drake to go back to singing and leave some of the diss tracks behind him. With “Hotline Bling,” that is exactly what he did, and this paid off to perfection. To this day, this is a song that is played everywhere. Sporting events, concert pre-shows, and of course, the radio.

- Alexander Cole

25. Sacrifices ft. 2 Chainz & Young Thug

More Life is probably Drizzy’s most sonically diverse body of work, but its less experimental songs hold just as much weight as its more unique efforts. “Sacrifices” is unassuming at first glance: melodically simple but nonetheless engaging pianos and keys, a fluttery trap-adjacent beat, and an unsurprising chorus about balling after one’s sacrifices. Drake himself goes over blessings and blunders in his verse, but 2 Chainz follows that up with a charismatic performance that locks you into the track’s atmosphere even more. Then, Young Thug caps it all off with one of, if not his best guest verse of all time, oozing personality vividly with no need for auto-tune. Over time, this song has become one of the most replayable cuts off of this album, mostly thanks to the sharp performances and chemistry. Its greatness rests in the lyrical and performance details, even if this concept is tried and true.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

24. Hours In Silence with 21 Savage

In November 2022, Drake and 21 Savage teamed up to deliver “Hours In Silence.” The track is part of the two artists’ collaborative album, Her Loss, and was quick to become a standout among fans. It features raw lyrics about the emotional complexities of modern relationships along with atmospheric production from the likes of Nyan, Mcevoy, Noah “40” Shebib, Noel Cadastre, and Daniel East. Since its release, the song has earned double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), meaning it has sold over 2 million units in the United States. Her Loss was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in 2024, though the award went to Killer Mike for his sixth studio album, Michael.

- Caroline Fisher

23. Over

"Over" is a mission statement of sorts on Thank Me Later. It is a song that sees Drake contemplating his newfound fame and the people who have presented themselves. In the first few lines, he acknowledges that the room is filled with people he didn't know just a short time ago. It's a striking line and one that speaks to the themes he still raps about over a decade later. Clearly, Drake had paranoia about him, but we just couldn't see it at the time. Either way, "Over" is one of those early Drake tracks that still hits hard. Although the string-heavy maximalist production is a bit outdated, it still bangs. Meanwhile, Drizzy's rapping is confident, and he sounds like someone who still has a lot to prove. Fans yearn for the days when Drake still tried to give us some introspection. Songs like "Over" are just few and far between these days. Perhaps it is the nostalgia blinders talking. Regardless, it was a given that this track would end up in our Top 25.

- Alexander Cole

22. 0 to 100 / The Catch Up

As one of Drake’s mega-hits, it’s easy to look back at “0 To 100 / The Catch Up” as more of a moment than one of his best efforts. But as soon as he rips through the first part, it’s clear that this is one of his most locked-in performances on the mic. It’s also one of Drizzy’s most characteristic beats thanks to the piano sample flip and the stark drums courtesy of 40, Boi-1da, Nineteen85, Vinylz, and Ging. Of course, the way “0 To 100” eventually melts into the more reflective and somber “The Catch Up” is an underrated transition in this era, and the fire in the Toronto superstar’s pen doesn’t fade from one part to the next. Plus, who can forget this song’s role in his supposed beef with Diddy? As the years have passed, this cut is still one of Drake’s most effortless hits and passionate performances.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

21. Jumpman with Future

When you think about all of the songs on What A Time To Be Alive, there is absolutely no denying the fact that “Jumpman” remains one of the biggest songs on the album. In fact, this is the album’s biggest song. It has the biggest and catchiest hook, while also paying homage to an iconic brand. Not to mention, you have incredible energy from both Drake and Future on this track. When you put all of these elements together, you get a song that was always going to be destined for greatness. The conditions were perfect for a song like this to explode like it did all the way back in 2015. To this day, it remains one of the best songs to turn up to, and that will never be taken away from us.

- Alexander Cole

20. Started From The Bottom

There are dozens of iconic songs from Drake’s first few albums, and none are more anthemic than “Started From The Bottom.” There isn’t much to say about this song beyond what it means to Drake’s discography. This is a mission statement through and through. A declaration that Drake has made it. While some will argue that the artist never truly started from the bottom, given his past as an actor, there is no denying that he was an underdog in hip-hop many moons ago. He pushed through the noise and became one of the biggest artists of all time. There is something to be said about that kind of perseverance, and this is a song that continues to inspire and speak for itself.

- Alexander Cole

19. Energy

“Energy” is just a banger. There isn’t too much to say about this track beyond that. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late remains one of Drake’s most inspired albums. When “Energy” came out, it was hard to believe that Drizzy actually had enemies. Of course, by the time the Meek Mill beef came around, this song became a lot more prescient. Now, this is the kind of song that blasts over speakers at the gym and at football games. It is the perfect hype-up song and is further proof that Drake can make these kinds of bangers in his sleep. His wordplay can be hilarious at times, and the seriousness with which he says things only brings more gravitas to the track.

- Alexander Cole

18. Find Your Love

While Kanye West and Drake’s relationship has unraveled into an embarrassing cycle of rivalry and reconciliation, they once maintained an incredibly fruitful collaborative relationship. Among the best examples of this is 2010’s “Find Your Love.” Co-written and produced by West, the track is clearly born from his work on 808s & Heartbreak. It features Drake crooning the now-famous lyrics: “I better find your loving, I better find your heart / I bet if I give all my love then nothing's gonna tear us apart.” Drake shared the song as the second single from his debut studio album, Thank Me Later. It signaled the softer and melodic tone he would take with his critically acclaimed sophomore effort, Take Care.

- Cole Blake

17. Know Yourself

Here we have an easy nominee for one of Drake’s best-ever “beat switches,” and it just so happens to be an exceedingly great song on its own. This If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late highlight is not only a mantra across his whole career, but also one of the album’s essential tracks when it comes to showing off its idiosyncrasy in the catalog. Disparate synth, key, and bass tones float over a slow-burning trap-esque instrumental as Drizzy croons at some points and fires on all cylinders at others. It’s another great example of his rap-R&B fusions that exist without leaving either extreme behind, as this is still an iconic hip-hop banger. But the way it builds tension up to its main drop is the crowning achievement here, making for a theatrical moment on the tracklist. To this day, it’s one of Aubrey Graham’s most invigorating and satisfying anthems.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

16. Sticky

When Honestly, Nevermind came out in 2022, many fans expected its house-centric direction to fuse with hip-hop and R&B, not just stand on its own. That wasn’t Drake’s intent. Instead, he immersed himself in that world. But for listeners who craved this fusion, at least “Sticky” was on the tracklist. Its low-key and groovy approach to Jersey club courtesy of Gordo and RY X left a lot of room for Drizzy to do whatever he wanted on the cut, finding some dynamic flow pockets between the dry kicks. Cheeky bars about “Where my hug at?” energy and escorts elevate “Sticky” as some of his most charismatic lines on the whole album, easily solidifying this as a more high-octane highlight. Is it more of a compromise when compared to the rest of Honestly, Nevermind? Sure, conceptually. But in execution, it exemplifies The Boy’s knack for making any sound his own.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

15. Sandra's Rose

Among all of the rap titans currently going, it’s pretty clear that Drake catches the most flak for not writing most of his own work. As a result, he’s harshly left out of top-lyricist conversations. While we aren’t saying he’s a Biggie, JAY-Z, or Nas, he’s shown on plenty of occasions that he can really lock in. “Sandra’s Rose” is a prime example of this as he throws up both middle fingers to those who have doubted his success. He couples that with helping his mom live more comfortably as proof that he really got himself and his family to where they are because of his work ethic. “Sandra knows I pulled us out of a living hell / I'm the chosen one, flowers never pick themselves.” DJ Premier’s production on this song is the perfect complement to Drake’s self-assurance, making this one of his more underrated tracks that deserves its flowers (no pun intended).

- Zachary Horvath

14. Jungle

“Jungle” is a fan favorite for a reason. Even for listeners who prefer Drizzy in more of a rap world than an R&B one, the sultriness and lushness of this track are undeniable. While the sample of Gabriel Garzon-Montano’s “6 8” provides the foundation, it’s Drake’s melodic ruminations on his lifestyle, his home city, and his romantic troubles that really take this song to the next level. With minimal percussion and a slow swing, this is a much-needed soulful reprieve on an otherwise cold and menacing project. It’s not the OVO mogul’s most defined or structurally linear melodic performance, but he expertly leaves a lot of space in the mix for the cut to pull you down to its melancholy vibe. Perhaps most importantly, it proved that his moves into meaner sounds would not dilute the essence of his R&B songwriting or approaches to softer, more tender records.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

13. Feel No Ways

Views is an album that is controversial to a lot of Drake fans. Some feel as though it lacks the punch of Drake’s previous albums. However, there are still a plethora of hits on here, “Feel No Ways” included. This Jordan Ullman-produced track contains some of Drizzy’s best melodies to date. The song just has a simple and catchy vibe to it that is immediately attention-grabbing. There is something nostalgia-inducing about the production here. The string section at the end brings goosebumps, and for the most part, the song sticks out as one of Drake’s more unique choices during this era of his career. It’s impossible to talk about mid-2010s Drake without giving “Feel No Ways” its flowers.

- Alexander Cole

12. Back To Back

“Back To Back” is one of the most influential diss records of all time. It was the knockout blow during the Meek Mill beef, and it set the tone for beefs to follow. During the Kendrick Lamar beef almost a decade later, Lamar pulled a “Back To Back” of his own with “Not Like Us.” Having said that, it’s important to go back and understand why Drake’s song was so effective. Quite frankly, it had the most quotable lyrics of the feud. It also had production that could be played at the club. It was rare for diss records to become club bangers back in the day, yet Drake was able to pull it off with “Back To Back.” Everything about this song is firing on all cylinders, and it was further proof of just how petty Drake could get.

- Alexander Cole

11. Hold On, We're Going Home ft. Majid Jordan

Majid Jordan and Drake teamed up for an all-timer with “Hold On We’re Going Home.” There is just something nostalgic about this song. It appeared near the beginning of Drake’s 2010s dominance, and it has never left the public consciousness. It is easily one of Drizzy’s best songs, and some may feel as though it should be higher up on our list. Having said that, we have this just outside of the top 10 for now. From the production to the flows to the melodies to the chorus, this is a perfect Drake song. It has all of the ingredients that made the Canadian such a prolific hitmaker during his prime in the spotlight.

- Alexander Cole

10. Marvins Room

“Marvin’s Room” is a song that needs to be high on this list. While some believe the song is simply too corny for its own good, you have to admit that it has everything someone would want from a melodic Drake cut. The production has this dark and moody vibe to it. The synths cut through and give you this unique 80s feel to it. Meanwhile, Drake paints a picture with the first few lines of the song. There is an inherent melodrama that builds with anticipation. The sentiment in the chorus is overdramatic and full of Drake-isms. Yet somehow, it all comes together into a classic record that just works. It’s a song that his fans cannot help but sing along to. It is a Karaoke classic. A record that was made to upset the rap purists who needed Drake to be “harder.” It’s the kind of song that would have gotten any other artist banished from the industry. However, for Drake, it just works, and that is something to behold.

- Alexander Cole

9. Nice For What

With Drake making a career of sampling iconic R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s, it was surprising that the only time he reworked Lauryn Hill was on the SoundCloud single, “Draft Day.” That changed with the release of “Nice For What” in 2018, for which he used her song, “Ex-Factor," to craft one of the best tracks of his entire career.

Over upbeat, bounce production from Murda Beatz, 40, and Corey Litwin, Drake frames the narrative of an independently successful woman ready to step back outside after a draining breakup. As the track unfolds, it evolves into a take on female empowerment and condemnation of the objectification of women in hip-hop.

Along with its release, Drake shared a star-studded music video, featuring appearances from Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more. Altogether, it marks one of the most thematically consistent and commercially entertaining singles Drake has ever put out.

- Cole Blake

8. 5 AM In Toronto

In March of 2013, Drake unleashed “5AM In Toronto.” The track was originally released as a single ahead of his third studio album, Nothing Was The Same, and ultimately landed on his 2019 compilation album, Care Package. It’s widely believed to be a direct response to MTV’s controversial “Hottest MCs In The Game” list, which was released earlier that year. He came in at No. 5, falling behind industry peers like Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Nas. The song sees him assert his dominance in hip-hop and flaunt his lyrical dexterity with aggressive, braggadocious bars backed by brooding production from Allen Ritter, Nikhil Seetharam, Vinylz, and Boi-1da. “F*ck your list, everything's lookin' gorgeous / Without me, rap is just a bunch of orphans,” he declares. The song is a fan favorite in Drake’s “AM/PM” series and is recognized as one of his best rap-focused efforts to date.

- Caroline Fisher

7. Forever with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem

While it’s not technically his record, “Forever” with Kanye West, Eminem, and Lil Wayne, is arguably a top-five moment in Drake’s discography. Initially appearing on the accompanying soundtrack for the More than a Game documentary following LeBron James and his high school basketball squad, this song immediately exploded and really cemented Drake as a true superstar in the making. Rapping alongside three of the greatest rappers to ever do it all, while directing even more hype and attention to the NBA’s best player, speaks for itself. Additionally, “Forever” has proof that it will live on for decades, as to this day, fans still debate who had the best verse. It’s a posse cut classic that still hits just as hard, also thanks to Boi-1da’s triumphant beat. It’s nostalgic, entertaining, perfectly balanced, and incredibly quotable. “Killin' all these rappers, you would swear I had a hit list / Everyone who doubted me is askin' for forgiveness / If you ain't been a part of it, at least you got to witness, b*tches.”

- Zachary Horvath

6. Legend

“So Anxious” by Ginuwine is one of the most comically lustful R&B tracks you will ever hear, so much so that removing it from this context might seem impossible. But Drake proved this wrong over a decade ago with “Legend,” the opening cut from his 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. The Ginuwine sample doesn’t take up too much space, as sparse vocals ring out in the ether while Drizzy gets his iconic melodies going. With cold trap-style drums coming in and him declaring his legend status, the record opens up and hooks you in powerfully.

The 6ix God details his more humble beginnings amid his recognition that he’s at the top of the game, a sentiment that felt wholly undeniable in 2015. While his flow is not very complex or rap-heavy here, he’s able to use a strong melodic center to keep this cut’s vibe in check. Also, the beat becomes more lush and grandiose as the record goes on, embodying some of the cold and menacing strengths of this mixtape. Not only is this a motivational anthem, but it also shows off the Toronto superstar’s unmatched dynamism at the arguable peak of his powers.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

5. Best I Ever Had

During the So Far Gone days, there was no denying that Drake was on the cusp of greatness. He had hitmaking qualities, and it felt like an inevitability that he would completely dominate the hip-hop world. Of course, there were some detractors out there. Some wanted the artist to be less sensitive. However, Drake’s authenticity is what made him so popular during his come-up. These days, it feels like that authenticity is so far gone, all the puns intended.

“Best I Ever Had” is a song that perfectly encapsulates this particular era of Drake’s music. Is the song a little corny? Sure. Does the song have a ton of cheese to it? Absolutely. Does that matter? No, absolutely not. There is something incredibly sincere about this track. From the production to Drake’s singing, there is something that immediately connects. The lyrics also have that classic Drake charm to them. For some, this is what made them hate Drake at first. For the vast majority of listeners, this is what made him so relatable. It’s too bad he’s too jaded to make a song like this nowadays.

- Alexander Cole

4. No Tellin

Drake has always been a lyrical flexer, but never has his confidence and combativeness felt more compelling than on “No Tellin’.” This If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late standout frames his lavish lifestyle as a more ominous achievement, parsing through envelopes in his mailbox, avoiding police, and threatening to take out his hip-hop competition. Some of Drizzy’s best-ever bars regarding this topic pepper this whole record, whether it’s about hunting for animal heads or never passing a physical. He sounds hungry on here, more alive than usual, and like he’s acknowledged his rise as a risky but rewarding journey.

Instrumentally, “No Tellin’” sums up this 2015 era better than perhaps any other song in its orbit. A simple piano sample chop leads to a menacing beat that morphs into a more dark and dreamy soundscape by the end, leaving room for the 6ix God to play around melodically with his proclamations of growth and paranoid mentality. It doesn’t just affirm his status. It also interrogates the futility and longevity of it in a way that points all focus to the journey, not the destination. In short, it’s Drake’s best-ever tough guy act, and it goes above and beyond that stereotype.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

3. Tuscan Leather

Two years after asserting his commercial dominance with Take Care, Drake kicked off his follow-up album, Nothing Was The Same, by reiterating his talents as a rapper. “This is nothin' for the radio, but they'll still play it though / 'Cause it's that new Drizzy Drake, that's just the way it go,” he raps on “Tuscan Leather.” The track is among the best in Drake’s entire discography, featuring the Toronto rapper at his most confident, spitting out angry, bragadocious lyrics. He’s replaced the timid, hopeless romantic with a more sociable 26-year-old, brimming with ego.

As for the production, Drake told 40 that he wanted “some sh*t that Dipset would rap on,” and his longtime collaborator certainly delivered. The beat is ridiculously good, combining triumphant drums and a catchy Whitney Houston sample. It provides the perfect framework for Drake to operate.

- Cole Blake

2. Passionfruit

More Life is probably the most underrated Drake project at this point. It came at a time when streaming was taking over the world, and Drizzy decided to respond by calling the project a "playlist." It was during this time that Drake was obsessed with UK music and was collaborating with all sorts of overseas artists. However, his greatest contribution on More Life comes in the form of the album's most laid-back song, "Passionfruit." Quite simply, this is arguably Drake's best non-rap performance. A song that takes 10 years' worth of melodies and condenses them into one of the most pleasant-sounding songs ever put to record.

It is a track that begins with some tropical-sounding production. The type of music you would hear at an oceanside bar in Turks & Caicos. The kind of song that plays on a cruise while you chill by the pool, thinking about just how good life can be sometimes. Meanwhile, Drake's singing on the song is more reserved, allowing for the production to do the talking. Despite this approach to the track, the artist still manages to give us one of his most memorable melodies. Even if you don't know the lyrics, it is a song that is impossible not to sing along to. An instant classic that can make even the staunchest Drake haters feel like they are floating on a cloud.

- Alexander Cole

1. Headlines

Despite having rabid fans across the globe, Drake always has a chip on his shoulder. The same even goes for the early stages of his career. “Headlines” was one of his first few examples of using hate/criticism as fuel to show that he’s really “got it like that.” However, instead of going all rappity-rap on his detractors and it coming across as corny, Drake stuck to his singing rap style to pen one of the catchiest comeback anthems of all time. From the moment the opening verse begins, he’s immediately locked in.

His flow is buttery smooth throughout, and it gives the lead single that opulent feeling the rest of Take Care possesses. Overall, the song feels effortless from start to finish, which speaks to The Boy’s confidence here, in a sense. Another reason we placed “Headlines” at the top is because of how adaptable it is. Want to play it at a function to get the party going? It can do that. Need some extra motivation at the gym or before a big game? Look no further. Craving an ideal song for a cruise around town? Drake will have you feeling on top of the world. “Headlines” perfectly personifies how he’s been able to pen so many hits over his nearly two-decade-long run of dominance, making it without a doubt his most well-rounded track.