DJ Akademiks Claims Labels & Artists Will Copy Drake's "ICEMAN" Rollout

Drake is getting ready to drop a bomb via his new album ICEMAN, and that's not only referring to the controlled explosion he took credit for in Toronto. In fact, some of his most hardcore media supporters like DJ Akademiks think the project's impact will resonate throughout the industry's future moves and tendencies, not just in the context of hip-hop and the Toronto superstar's career.

In a livestream clip shared via his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, the commentator claimed labels and artists are paying close attention to Drake's ICEMAN rollout. This process included relentless social media teases, livestreams pairing with new singles, debates over release date speculation, and much more.

Akademiks believes this could set a new "meta" for releases in the music industry. After all, Drizzy is such a massive artist that anything he does successfully could be a model to follow.

"People are looking at Drake, who already the game is looking at [as] the reset guy, [to] see what the new meta is in how to do [a rollout]" DJ Akademiks remarked. "There's a meta. People are looking at Drake for him to invent the new way of how music is consumed and how you galvanize and captivate an audience with the music and the rollout. Is it the surprise release? [...] Is Drake going to drop one week and then [another part of the project] the next week? Who knows?"

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

"I think Drake is going to do what is best for him," he continued. "If he drops a single, he validates that n***as need a single... Whatever Drake does is going to dictate, and every other label and artist is going to take note. 'This is how we need to pop out'... Drake should get credit for the four-pack... Maybe that, right?"

Whatever Drake does with ICEMAN, he still hasn't confirmed a release date. Many folks thought he might drop the album this week, but that wasn't the case. The constant speculation is certainly creating a rollout in and of itself.