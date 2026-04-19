DJ Akademiks Claims Labels & Artists Will Copy Drake's "ICEMAN" Rollout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Labels Artists Bite Drake ICEMAN Rollout
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks thinks Drake's new album "ICEMAN" will introduce a new meta for the music industry to follow concerning album rollouts.

Drake is getting ready to drop a bomb via his new album ICEMAN, and that's not only referring to the controlled explosion he took credit for in Toronto. In fact, some of his most hardcore media supporters like DJ Akademiks think the project's impact will resonate throughout the industry's future moves and tendencies, not just in the context of hip-hop and the Toronto superstar's career.

In a livestream clip shared via his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, the commentator claimed labels and artists are paying close attention to Drake's ICEMAN rollout. This process included relentless social media teases, livestreams pairing with new singles, debates over release date speculation, and much more.

Akademiks believes this could set a new "meta" for releases in the music industry. After all, Drizzy is such a massive artist that anything he does successfully could be a model to follow.

"People are looking at Drake, who already the game is looking at [as] the reset guy, [to] see what the new meta is in how to do [a rollout]" DJ Akademiks remarked. "There's a meta. People are looking at Drake for him to invent the new way of how music is consumed and how you galvanize and captivate an audience with the music and the rollout. Is it the surprise release? [...] Is Drake going to drop one week and then [another part of the project] the next week? Who knows?"

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

"I think Drake is going to do what is best for him," he continued. "If he drops a single, he validates that n***as need a single... Whatever Drake does is going to dictate, and every other label and artist is going to take note. 'This is how we need to pop out'... Drake should get credit for the four-pack... Maybe that, right?"

Whatever Drake does with ICEMAN, he still hasn't confirmed a release date. Many folks thought he might drop the album this week, but that wasn't the case. The constant speculation is certainly creating a rollout in and of itself.

But The Boy did hint that he turned ICEMAN in, so maybe it's right around the corner. Either way, whatever happens with the full-length will likely have a butterfly effect for future mainstream releases.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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