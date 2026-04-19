Drake Suggests He Just Turned In His New Album "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Turned In New Album ICEMAN
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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After confirming the controlled explosion in Toronto this week was for a "PROJECT BOT" shoot, Drake seems almost ready to drop "ICEMAN."

A lot of Drake updates these days aren't coming straight from him or his camp, so there's a lot of speculation around the upcoming album ICEMAN. He knows this very well, which makes even his direct announcements about the project take a more cryptic slant.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Drizzy took to his Instagram Story earlier today (Sunday, April 19) to share a screenshot of a text. "Its in," it reads, along with a picture of what seems to be an unidentifiable object within a block of ice. As such, many fans hope this refers to him turning in the project for a release right around the corner.

But there's still a lot of plausible deniability here, and no clear indication that this is the case. After all, the text could refer to something else, and it didn't even seem to come from the OVO mogul himself. Vague language and teasing aside, though, just the idea of him speaking more about the anticipation on social media is a promising hint that the full-length will drop soon.

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Drake's ICEMAN Release Date

As for when this will happen, Drake still hasn't confirmed when ICEMAN will emerge. Many fans suspect a surprise drop sometime this spring or later in the summer. Others like DJ Akademiks believe he should delay the album even more to stall out the haters. There's purportedly one more ICEMAN livestream episode to check off the list before the LP drops, which might come along with another promotional single... Or multiple.

Also, Drake's previous confirmations concerning ICEMAN also bode well for this potential "turned-in" announcement. Via social media, he confirmed the massive explosion in Toronto had something to do with the album. The leading theory right now is that the "PROJECT BOT" shoot around the blast is for an upcoming music video for the project.

Fans are still scrutinizing every little detail, and will continue to do so right up to ICEMAN's eventual release. In the meantime, we're sure the 6ix God will have more social media teases. The pieces are slowly falling in place for a huge moment.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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