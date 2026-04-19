Drake Suggests He Just Turned In His New Album "ICEMAN"

A lot of Drake updates these days aren't coming straight from him or his camp, so there's a lot of speculation around the upcoming album ICEMAN. He knows this very well, which makes even his direct announcements about the project take a more cryptic slant.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Drizzy took to his Instagram Story earlier today (Sunday, April 19) to share a screenshot of a text. "Its in," it reads, along with a picture of what seems to be an unidentifiable object within a block of ice. As such, many fans hope this refers to him turning in the project for a release right around the corner.

But there's still a lot of plausible deniability here, and no clear indication that this is the case. After all, the text could refer to something else, and it didn't even seem to come from the OVO mogul himself. Vague language and teasing aside, though, just the idea of him speaking more about the anticipation on social media is a promising hint that the full-length will drop soon.

As for when this will happen, Drake still hasn't confirmed when ICEMAN will emerge. Many fans suspect a surprise drop sometime this spring or later in the summer. Others like DJ Akademiks believe he should delay the album even more to stall out the haters. There's purportedly one more ICEMAN livestream episode to check off the list before the LP drops, which might come along with another promotional single... Or multiple.

Also, Drake's previous confirmations concerning ICEMAN also bode well for this potential "turned-in" announcement. Via social media, he confirmed the massive explosion in Toronto had something to do with the album. The leading theory right now is that the "PROJECT BOT" shoot around the blast is for an upcoming music video for the project.